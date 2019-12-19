Freeview Reveals Most Talked About TV Moments of 2019

While Susan was giving the judges a first-class lesson in not judging a book by its cover, people were text messaging a handful of close friends. In 2019, when Ted Hastings was getting a grilling in the interrogation room, an army of Line of Duty fans on Twitter could discuss and analyse every scene, every line, every gesture – and had the skills to make truly excellent memes.

TV is a media form that starts conversations more than any other, and on which anyone can join in the discussion. And 2019 gave us plenty to talk about.

Using social media insights, the UK's most popular TV platform, Freeview, has rounded up the TV moments that truly engaged the public this year:

1. LOVE ISLAND – The post-Casa Amor row, 3rd July

Who could forget the drama that unravelled after this year's Casa Amor stint? Particularly, Amy delivering Love Island's most iconic line to Curtis; "I was coming back here to tell you I loved you".

884,000 mentions

577,000 hashtags

2. LINE OF DUTY, Final episode and TV's best synchronised sitting, 5th May

Series 5 of Line of Duty gripped the nation, but it was the final episode that got everyone talking, and in particular the perhaps unintentional, but very powerful, synchronised sitting between DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott.

95,000 mentions

82,000 hashtags

3. BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT – Simon Cowell gives Comedian Kojo the Golden Buzzer, 14th April

There was a Twitter storm when Simon Cowell finally showed us his softer side and reached to give Kojo the comedian the once-in-a-season Golden Buzzer.

70,000 mentions

44,000 hashtags

4. DANCING ON ICE – Gemma Collins' epic tumble, 27th January

If there was one woman who stole the TV limelight this year, it was The GC. While she had plenty of eventful moments in 2019, the one which racked up plenty of Tweets was of course her big fall.

76,000 mentions

31,000 hashtags

5. LUTHER – The unforgettable night bus scene, 1st January

The fourth moment on the list takes us back to the first day of 2019, and Luther's return to our screen. The moment that people couldn't forget? That terrifying night bus murder scene.

51,000 mentions

33,000 hashtags

6. I'M A CELEBRITY, GET ME OUT OF HERE – Caitlyn's shower, 19th November

This year's I'm a Celebrity was packed full of memorable moments, however Caitlyn's self-confidence as she took her first bikini Jungle shower really got fans talking, as they flooded to Twitter to share their praise and support.

43,000 mentions

26,000 hashtags

7. STRICTLY COME DANCING - #TeethGate, 5th October

TV blunder of the year award goes to Craig Revel Horwood, who mentioned he was distracted by Anton Du Beke's fake teeth during an Austin Powers dance. The problem? The teeth were actually his real teeth, which made for some seriously awkward viewing.

41,000 mentions

36,000 hashtags

8. THIS TIME WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE – Partridge returns to our screens, 25th February

2019 marked the year Alan Partridge returned to our screens after a 20-year hiatus, and fans, old and new, took to social media to declare their love for the legendary comic character - particularly his hilarious routine on how to use a train toilet.

35,000 mentions

22,000 hashtags

9. FLEABAG – Season 2 finale and the Priest's Speech, 9th April

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had plenty to be proud of in 2019, but the heart-warming #HotPriest speech in the season 2 finale was the scene that sent fans wild.

27,000 mentions

14,000 hashtags

10. GBBO - James Acaster's breakdown, 13th March

It's not unusual for someone to crumble under the pressure in the Bake Off tent, but James Acaster's legendary response to Paul Hollywood's questioning became a meme sensation in minutes; "Started making it. Had a breakdown. Bon Appetit."

21,000 mentions

15,000 hashtags

11. CLIMATE CHANGE DEBATE – David Attenborough's speech, 9th July

When ITV News showed David Attenborough's speech on climate change in parliament, thousands were moved by his powerful and emotional delivery, especially as he turned to the young audience and said: "It is their world that we're playing with. It is their future in our hands."

18,000 mentions

3,000 hashtags

12. SEVEN WORLDS ONE PLANET – Deforestation scene, 3rd November

One scene from this series really opened the eyes of the nation. In the final scenes of the Asia episode, Attenborough showed the devastating effects of deforestation on our planet, sparking online conversation with a call to action.

13,000 mentions

11,000 hashtags

13. THE APPRENTICE – The rollercoaster scene, 6th November

There's something strangely satisfying about seeing a man in a suit squeal, and that's exactly what we got when The Apprentice sent candidates to Thorpe Park, leaving the nation in stitches as Ryan-Mark Parsons cried the whole way around.

13,000 mentions

10,000 hashtags used

14. RU PAUL'S DRAG RACE UK – The Frock Destroyer's, 31st October

The most Tweeted moment of the show goes to girl band, The Frock Destroyers, and their iconic performance to Break Up, which went straight to number 2 in the iTunes charts.

10,000 mentions

7,000 hashtags used

15. POLDARK – George Warleggan saves Ross, 26th August

The final episode of Poldark was a showstopper, with scenery-chewing bad guy, George, unexpectedly saving the day.

5,000 mentions

4,000 hashtags used

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057094/Freeview_Image.jpg

SOURCE Freeview