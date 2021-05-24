Finitive Announces Expansion into Europe with New Leadership

- Names Andrew Holgate Managing Director, Head of Europe

- Based in the UK, Mr. Holgate will develop and maintain Finitive's relationships throughout Europe with non-bank lenders seeking financing

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finitive , the leading data-driven private credit marketplace, today announced has named Andrew Holgate to lead Finitive's European initiatives as the company's Managing Director – Head of Europe. In this UK-based role, Holgate will develop and maintain Finitive's relationships throughout Europe with non-bank lenders seeking financing, such as specialty finance companies, online lenders, marketplace lenders and private credit funds.

"Andrew's experience and relationships in the European lending and fintech markets will support Finitive's objective to expand its platform to more borrowers globally," said Finitive founder and CEO Jon Barlow. "European fintechs will benefit from partnering with Finitive to gain efficient access to the 650+ institutional investors on our platform that are actively allocating to private credit."

Holgate brings 20 years of operational and lending experience in both traditional and alternative finance, including roles at GE Capital, Euler Hermes and RBS Group. In 2012 he co-founded one of the UK's leading peer-to-peer lenders in the property market. More recently he founded Equitivo, one of Europe's leading dedicated fintech consultancy and advisory businesses. His experience in running a platform makes him a unique advisor, able to work in multiple disciplines, and a trusted partner to his clients.

"Finitive's mission to make private credit transactions fast and accessible through technology and proprietary data is revolutionary, and is a welcome and much-needed addition to the European market," said Mr. Holgate. "The Finitive platform vastly shortens the time it takes to for borrowers and investors to find each other. I'm thrilled to bring my experience and lending knowledge to the Finitive team."

To learn more about Finitive, or to sign up as a borrower or investor, visit www.finitive.com .

About Finitive

Finitive is the leading data-driven private credit marketplace. Through its tech-enabled platform, institutional investors access a multi-trillion-dollar market of private credit opportunities across multiple asset classes and structures, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending, and private credit funds. Borrowers gain efficient access to capital via a global network of investors who are actively allocating to private credit. All regulated activities are conducted through North Capital Private Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information, please visit Finitive's website at www.finitive.com

About Equitivo

Equitivo is a unique consultancy servicing the fintech and alternative finance markets. Founded in 2019 by one of the UK's leading fintech entrepreneurs and a team of expert consultants, Equitivo works with fintech businesses to develop and improve strategy, operations and performance. It consults at the very highest of levels and on all operational elements which determine success in this fast-paced and dynamic industry. Clients include alternative finance businesses, banks & other traditional financial institutions.

Media contact USA:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

+1 (973) 567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

Media contact Europe

Joshua Van Raalte

Brazil London (PR agency)

+44 (0) 20 7785 7383

joshuavr@agencybrazil.com

SOURCE Finitive