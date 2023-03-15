LESTEDO, Spain, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradition adapted to modernity. The Festa da Filloa de Lestedo (A Coruña) has celebrated its 40th anniversary, having done so by highlighting the product's versatility. What was originally a humble dish has now become the basis for dishes worthy of a Michelin Star.

"The amoado recipe (with eggs, flour, water and salt) has not changed, but the fillings have," says Carmen Mella, a resident of this parish of Boqueixón who has participated in the gastronomic exaltation since its beginnings.

Filloa de Lestedo, from a humble dish to Michelin-starred fillings (PRNewsfoto/Festa da Filloa de Lestedo)

In the past, filloa accompanied a good stew and was combined with chorizo sausage or salted pork. For the sweet version, "they used to use cream, honey or sugar". These customs are still maintained today, but with the evolution of gastronomy itself, they have given way to other interpretations.

Among them are those of chef Manuel Costiña, from the Michelin-starred restaurant O Retiro da Costiña, who surprised the 40th edition of the Festa da Filloa de Lestedo with three very special fillings. The first proposal was a reinterpretation of Galician stew. "With the smoked cacheiras (pig's heads) we create a roll that we cut as if it were cold meats and we put it on top of the filloa as if it was a carpaccio. We add a few pearls of olive oil, paprika flakes and pickles," explains the chef.

The second recipe was a filling with a taste of the sea, with pickled mussels as the main ingredient. For this, "we used a seaweed pesto to put some dots on top of the filloa. Then, a pickled mussel and a lobster pâté on the side. Then small lettuce sprouts and seaweed from the coast are added to give that salty touch and those counterpoints".

The sweet proposal was an "adaptation of the restaurant's Terra dessert: chocolate ganache with orange and tonka bean, crumbs made with trumpet of the dead mushroom, and we finish it with coffee liqueur ice cream and pomace cream".

Delicacies that delighted the palates of those attending the showcooking of the chef Manuel Costiña and ratified the versatility of the Filloa de Lestedo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032957/Filloa_de_Lestedo.jpg

SOURCE Festa da Filloa de Lestedo