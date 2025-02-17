Fayafi Investment SPV Conducts USD 600 Million in Trades for its Euroclear isotope copper securities on first trading day

Strong institutional demand signals market backing for Fayafi's ability to structure and execute high-value trades

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based Fayafi Investment Holding (Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment) successfully executed trades worth USD 600 million for its Euroclear isotope copper backed security certificates on the SIX Swiss Exchange by market close at 4 pm European time on the first day of trading.

The securities were traded exclusively with institutional investors, reflecting demand for high-value, asset-backed securities carrying attractive yields.

This milestone underscores the company's strategic expansion into regulated securities markets while reinforcing its global financial presence. It reinforces Fayafi Investment SPV's strategy of elevating isotope copper as a key asset class, leveraging the metal's applications in cutting-edge medical technologies and aerospace advancements.

The trade volume also demonstrates market backing for Fayafi's ability to innovate new financial products and efficiently execute high-value financial transactions.

"Robust institutional demand on the first day of trading is a show of market confidence in our ability to innovate, structure and execute sophisticated trades. By successfully securitizing and listing copper isotope, an extremely rare metal, we are showcasing how markets respond positively to innovation backed by sound market fundamentals," said Dr. Patrick Pilati, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding.

Fayafi Investment SPV has issued Euroclear security certificates registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a current valuation of USD 3.6B, backed by isotope copper reserves physically present in its Dubai vaults at Ferrari Logistics DMCC. Of these, USD 1.44B worth, or 40 percent, were made available for trading to sophisticated investors at USD 100 per certificate starting on February 14th 2025.

The securities offer up to 15% yields per annum, enabled through a proprietary income-generating algorithm. In a world first, the Euroclear securities can also be swapped for digital assets including USDC, USDT and bitcoin using a unique proprietary bridge.

Fayafi Investment Holding is an Emirati-founded Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It is the first UAE firm to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. It is currently the highest-value UAE publicly-listed company on foreign stock exchanges, and ranks #4 GCC-wide, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE's credibility as a global financial hub.

