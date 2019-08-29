Exadel Partners With ADAX Tech for Decentralized Exchange Development

The collaboration will be mutually beneficial and strategic between both firms in the development of digital asset services for financial services companies

WALNUT CREEK, California, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel, a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, and ADAX a security token exchange, today announced that they are partnering to build and deliver a custom, blockchain-based Decentralized Exchange Software (DEX 2.0) focused on trading financial and non-financial assets.

ADAX will provide Exadel strategic advisory and technical consultation related to digital assets and blockchain-based exchange services. ADAX will have exclusive first rights to implement the software and solutions developed during this collaboration.

Speaking to the partnership, ADAX President Wojtek Kaszycki, said: "Similar to ADAX, Exadel is committed to innovative financial products and seamless experience for users. Combining our experience in the digital asset space and Exadel's software solutions expertise, this partnership will help Exadel build a more robust decentralized exchange and enable ADAX to integrate more advanced trading technology and products. It will complete our mutual vision to provide professional decentralized multi-asset trading solutions to international markets."

"We are proud to be partnering with ADAX to bring the business value of blockchain to life," said Fima Katz, CEO, and founder of Exadel. "Like Exadel, ADAX is committed to delivering quality solutions and the joining of our areas of expertise is sure to produce an innovative blockchain-based Decentralized Exchange Software (DEX 2.0). We are looking forward to working closely with the ADAX team."

ADAX recently launched its Nominated Advisors Program: nomad.adaxtech.com, to build a strong ecosystem of experienced traditional finance advisors supporting issuers on their way to tokenization, listing on the exchange and fulfilling post-listing obligations. Exadel will provide the highest level of integration services for dealers, brokers, and other ADAX Exchange market members.

About ADAX

ADAX is a regulated exchange for trading asset-backed tokens (aka security tokens). ADAX offers a platform that is designed to enable access to new investment opportunities through an open secondary market for trading digital securities.

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 20 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

