Ex-Amazon Leader, Azeem Baig, Joins OPLOG to Elevate Operational Excellence

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, England, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading omnichannel fulfillment service provider and tech company OPLOG is excited to announce the appointment of former Amazon Regional Manager, Azeem Baig, as the company's Vice President of Fulfillment. Baig will play a critical role in OPLOG's mission of building a global fulfillment network, enhancing customer experience, driving operational excellence, and delivering unparalleled service on a global scale.

Azeem Baig - OPLOG Vice President of Fulfillment

Baig's esteemed 7-year tenure at Amazon has equipped him with a nuanced understanding of the global fulfillment logistics landscape. He has significantly shaped the fulfillment domain by starting as a Country Manager in MENA and later serving as Operations Manager in EMEA.

His roles have consistently spanned driving safety and performance, pioneering business improvement strategies, and overseeing transformational projects across the EMEA and MENA regions. This, combined with OPLOG's vision, positions the company on a promising path forward. Apart from overseeing OPLOG's extensive fulfillment capabilities, Baig will be pivotal in fine-tuning processes within each facility to ensure optimal efficiency. His leadership will focus on performance metrics, refining strategies for prompt and precise deliveries, and continually enhancing the end-customer experience.

As CEO & Founder Halit Develioglu states, "Bringing Azeem Baig onboard as our VP of Fulfillment aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. His outstanding experience at Amazon will be a cornerstone, ensuring operational excellence throughout our fulfillment centers—a critical element to our global expansion strategy. Azeem's induction reflects our unwavering dedication to superior customer experiences and our determined, customer-driven approach. The future looks promising, and Azeem's contribution will be important in our collective journey."

Under Baig's proficient leadership at Amazon, he achieved significant milestones. Notably, he reduced operational costs by 12% for Amazon Transportation operations in the Middle East. His keen strategic understanding was also demonstrated when he successfully launched six new delivery stations for Amazon Logistics.

In 2023, OPLOG embarked on a year of global expansion, opening two new fulfillment centers in the US and the UK, and is set to unveil another in Germany by year-end. Azeem's expertise will be instrumental in shaping the company's growth strategy and ensuring that each new center seamlessly integrates into OPLOG's tech-enabled ecosystem. Founder and CEO Develioglu added, "Our primary goal at OPLOG is to be the bridge for eCommerce brands aiming for global reach, guaranteeing uniform quality and a singular, streamlined service. Azeem's experience with Amazon validates this commitment. His involvement bolsters our promise to partners, assuring them of a unified global expansion experience."

As OPLOG charts a course towards becoming a global leader in eCommerce fulfillment, Azeem looks forward to contributing to this journey: "I would like to thank Halit and the wider OPLOG team for the openness to sharing insights into the mission and vision of the organization and the journey we will go on to create value for our customers. Many exciting projects will help our customers thrive in a globalized digital world. I am excited to start my new role and use my skills and experience to build processes, capabilities, and mechanisms to accelerate our growth."

About OPLOG

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Netherlands, OPLOG is a leading tech-enabled omnichannel fulfillment company with state-of-the-art warehouses in Turkey, the UK, and the USA. OPLOG's tech-enabled fulfillment service, powered by its proprietary software and cutting-edge fulfillment robot TARQAN, enhances the operations of hundreds of B2C and B2B businesses, such as Atomy, Rossmann, and Tupperware, by providing faster and high-quality fulfillment services.

Having raised €11M in funding and employing over 300 staff, including 100 engineers and developers, OPLOG continues to push the boundaries in providing exemplary, tech-enabled fulfillment services on a global scale. For further details, please contact us at pr@oplog.io.

SOURCE OPLOG