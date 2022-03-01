EOS Data Analytics Urges Satellite Imagery Firms and Space Agencies to Stand With Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA) today urged all entities operating in the remote-sensing field to share recent and real-time high-to-medium resolution optical and radar satellite imagery of Ukraine and Eastern Europe with EOSDA to assist in both military and humanitarian efforts in the region.

EOSDA has updated its platform to be able to immediately analyze the military situation in an effort to save lives and help bring about peace. Data will be processed, analyzed, and shared in real-time with Ukraine's Armed Forces and with humanitarian organizations.

EOSDA needs current/live SAR data to be able to provide awareness and relevant intelligence regarding enemy troops and equipment activities (especially refueling operations) during the night and irrespective of cloud coverage, which is impossible with optical data. Optical data provided to Ukraine to date is useless because it is either obstructed by clouds or outdated by more than 72 hours or both. In the best-case scenario, optical data is only useful for 2-3 hours during the day, while most enemy attacks and activities are conducted under the cover of the night.

EOSDA understands that some data providers may face certain restrictions when engaging with a private company in Ukraine. If that is the case, data suppliers will be put in touch with Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine as well as other government and security officials for direct data delivery and/or sanctioning of further processing by EOSDA.

"The economic, political, and humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine already are too high to stand on the sidelines,'' said EOSDA founder Max Polyakov, a native of Ukraine. "If you can help us, please provide the SAR data that actually makes a difference, not the archived or otherwise outdated optical images that are good for PR purposes and as evidence of war crimes for future international criminal court proceedings."

The team is appealing to IAI, Iceyer, Capella, as well as Canadian, German and European Space Agencies to provide SAR data and Planet, MAXAR, Airbus, SIIS, Space View, Blacksky and other companies to provide optical data.

A media briefing with Max Polyakov and Mykhailo Fedorov (invited, but not yet confirmed) is scheduled for March 1, at 10 AM EST

Companies with data should contact ukraine@eos.com .

