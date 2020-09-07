Energy Harvesting System Market Size Worth $913.8 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy harvesting system market size is expected to reach USD 913.82 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for power-efficient, safe, and durable units that require minimum maintenance will drive the product demand. Wide execution of the Internet of Things in home & building automation, energy harvesting technology, supportive initiatives by government authorities, growing adoption of WSN equipped with energy harvesting system, and increasing demand for clean and green energy is also likely to help boost the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market was valued at USD 587.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CARG of 6.5% over the projected period

The home & building automation component segment led the market in 2019 accounting for the largest share

However, consumer technology is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing component segment from 2020 to 2027

Europe is projected to be the largest regional market while MEA is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Thermal technology segment led the industry in 2019 and will retain its dominant position over the forecast period.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Energy Harvesting System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Thermal, Vibration), By Component (Industrial, Consumer Technology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/energy-harvesting-systems-market

Applications, such as building & home automation, are witnessing growing demand in the market across the world. Increasing demand for power-efficient systems is the main factor propelling the growth of the energy harvesting system (EHS) market. For most of the applications, microelectromechanical system-based energy harvesting is a good choice, as it delivers more stable energy performance for a longer period of time.

With the current rapid technical developments across North America, the region became the critical market for investment in the home and building automation segment, which will use renewable sources of energy and propel the growth of the EHS market. The U.S. accounted for most of the revenue share in North America. The market is expected to observe a significant growth owing to the thriving transportation and industrial sector.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and will retain the leading position throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing toa steady growth in both construction and manufacturing sectors in developing countries like China and India.

Grand View Research has segmented the global energy harvesting system market on the basis of component, technology, and region:

Energy Harvesting Systems Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Home & Building Automation



Consumer Technology



Industrial



Transportation



Security



Others

Energy Harvesting Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027 )

) Lights



Vibration



Radio Frequency



Thermal

Energy Harvesting Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





Spain





Italy





The U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





South Korea





Australia





Japan



Central and South America



Brazil





Paraguay





Colombia



The Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





South Africa

List of Key Players of Energy Harvesting System Market

STMicroelectronics



Cymbet



ABB



Powercast Corp.



EnOcean GmbH



FUJITSU



Analog Devices, Inc.



Texas Instruments Incorporated



Bionic Power Inc.



Voltree Power, Inc.



MAHLE GmbH



Schneider Electric.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.