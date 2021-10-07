Endometrial Ablation Market Size Worth $5.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endometrial ablation market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Endometrial ablation is a highly efficient procedure that helps in removing or destroying the uterine endometrial lining in women who experience heavy menstrual bleeding using specific devices. The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders and growing public awareness about endometrial ablation are key contributing factors expected to propel the product demand. According to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), globally, the prevalence of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) among reproductive-aged women is estimated to be between 3 to 30%

Key Insights & Findings:

The radiofrequency ablation device segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 26.3% in 2020

The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period

The thermal balloon segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The hospital end-use segment held the largest revenue share of more than 55% in 2020

The high growth is credited to the availability of technologically improved medical devices in hospitals

The Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) end-use segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

ASCs have shorter stay duration, little or no danger of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), and are more convenient than other healthcare facilities

Read 110 page market research report, "Endometrial Ablation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Procedures, Devices), By End Use (Hospital, ASC), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

For women suffering from painful, heavy periods, endometrial ablation for endometriosis offers an alternative to chronic medication and hysterectomy treatments. Improved features and a higher demand for these procedures and devices due to the advantages over surgical methods, such as minimally invasive nature, low-risk profile, and easy operation, will support market growth. Many global, as well as local key players, are opting for different strategies. For instance, In March 2020, Mara Water Vapor Ablation System from AEGEA Medical has been approved by the U.S. FDA. Mara is the endometrial ablation procedure that uses natural water vapor to safely cure heavy menstrual bleeding without the need for general anesthesia.

Endometrial ablation procedures have proven effective in about 10% of people to no longer have menstrual periods. Bleeding is effectively decreased in another 70% of cases. However, there are certain side effects associated with the procedure, which include infection, tearing of the uterine wall or bowel, which may hamper the market growth. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare system had to deal with a lot of difficulties, all outpatient procedures were limited or stopped to lower the impact of virus outbreaks. This also had a negative impact on the overall market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global endometrial ablation market based on type, end-use, and region:

Endometrial Ablation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Devices



Cryoablation





Radiofrequency Ablation





Hydrothermal Ablation





Thermal Balloon





Microwave Energy





Procedures

Endometrial Ablation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospital



Clinic



Ambulatory Surgery Center

Endometrial Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Norway





Sweden





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





India





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





Turkey





UAE





Qatar





South Africa

List of Key Players of Endometrial Ablation Market

Medtronic

CooperSurgical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

AngioDynamics

Hologic, Inc.

Minerva Surgical, Inc

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.