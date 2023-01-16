ELFBAR launches Lighthouse Guardian Program to guard minors

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New figures from NHS Digital show a decrease in the number of school children taking drugs and smoking cigarettes but a rise in vaping, with 9% of 11 to 15 years old students currently using e-cigarettes.

As a vaping manufacturer, ELFBAR has launched Lighthouse Guardian Program to protect teenagers' health and prevent their usage of nicotine in any form. ELFBAR has committed to strictly limiting their access to any vaping product by taking efforts from product development and marketing to sales.

The Lighthouse Guardian Program

Victor Xiao, chief Executive of ELFBAR, said: "ELFBAR products are not for anyone underage and we support effective legislation and regulation to prevent the purchase and use of our products by minors."

"We do our utmost to promote the Lighthouse Guardian Program among our stakeholders and business partners to maximize its positive influence. ELFBAR will donate to the American Cancer Society when people click the "Join to Light" button after reading our Lighthouse Guardian Program to protect the youth together. The total amount of our donation will be over ten thousand dollars," added Xiao.

ELFBAR's official websites are age-gated to make sure minors can't access and purchase ELFBAR products online. Every package of ELFBAR includes a prominent nicotine label: "This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical."

Recently, ELFBAR has combated hard on illegal vapes and built up an intelligence dossier of fake products. Additionally, ELFBAR is working hard to prevent counterfeits from illegally going to children and educating retailers that they are the last line to protect its consumers.

ELFBAR has reseller terms that include monitoring and penalties for noncompliance with underage restrictions and will promote its commercial partners to implement the Lighthouse Guardian Program.

Mandeep Singh Kohli, owner of the Flawless CBD and Vape Shop expressed: "The Lighthouse Guardian Program of ELFBAR will light for teenagers and guard minors against nicotine products. As one of the leading vape brands in the UK and has helped thousands of smokers quit smoking successfully, we are delighted that ELFBAR is going to guard minors with fulfilled social responsibility."

