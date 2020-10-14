Eightfold.ai to Modernize Booking.com's Global Talent Acquisition Processes

Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform's AI capabilities aim to help make recruiters more efficient and improve the overall Booking.com candidate experience worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold.ai®️, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the first AI-powered solution for enterprise talent needs, today announced a new deal with Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel companies, that plans to leverage Eightfold.ai technology to further modernize and standardize its talent acquisition initiatives. Booking.com is a division of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG).

Booking.com plans to adopt Eightfold.ai's Talent Intelligence Platform with a goal of further enhancing all aspects of hiring, including candidate experience, candidate engagement, screening, and selection. By leveraging the powerful deep-learning algorithms that underpin the Platform, Booking.com hopes to see measurable improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of its talent operations. Moreover, Eightfold's bias-prevention capabilities will contribute to Booking.com's ongoing commitment to make diversity and inclusion (D&I) a core component of its workforce ethos.

"To be a great company, you need to recruit great talent – they truly go hand in hand," said Matt Moore, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Booking.com. "In order to continue attracting top talent, we know we need to continuously innovate the way we approach hiring, and look for new ways to boost efficiency and collaboration as part of our talent acquisition efforts. By working with Eightfold.ai, we hope to streamline and standardize our existing hiring processes through their data-driven, intelligent Platform, helping ensure we're always attracting and retaining the talented employees we need to keep our company and culture thriving long into the future."

By implementing Eightfold's technology, a single Platform for talent acquisition can be used across a company's enterprise, improving the overall experience for recruiters, hiring managers, and prospective talent. Working with the Platform can help companies consolidate various point solutions into one cohesive solution that can be leveraged globally, furthering a company's ongoing digital transformation of its hiring initiatives.

"Booking.com takes the hassle out of travel, and they are taking the same approach by working with Eightfold.ai to simplify their talent operations," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold.ai. "We are excited that Booking.com's talent strategy aligns well with our single AI-powered Platform for talent."

By analyzing billions of anonymized data points, the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform uses powerful deep learning AI to radically improve hiring, engagement, retention, and D&I processes. Enterprise customers have achieved results for talent acquisition including 35 percent faster time-to-fill across all positions, 50 percent greater recruiter efficiency, 60 percent higher qualified candidate volume, 88 percent increase in employee referrals, and 19 percent increase in hiring of female candidates, among other verified outcomes.

About Eightfold.ai

Eightfold.ai® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold.ai's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

About Booking.com

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the world's leading digital travel companies. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 29 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.7 million listings alone of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

