Eightcap Introduces a Revolutionary AI-driven Trading Experience to Clients

The global FX broker forms a strategic partnership with Capitalise.ai to enhance its FX and CFD offering

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightcap, a rapidly growing global broker , has formed a strategic partnership with Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a ground-breaking trading automation and analysis platform. Eightcap's clients will have the opportunity to enjoy a seamless trading experience by fully automating their trading strategies using free-style text and getting the latest insights provided by Capitalise.ai's outstanding analytics features.

Eightcap users will have access to automation and analytic tools, including backtesting, loop strategies, smart notifications, and much more. Users will also have access to Capitalise.ai's mobile app for Android and iOS so that they can stay in control of their trades 24/7, 365 days a year.

"We're excited to offer Capitalise.ai's trading automation and analytics on our platform and expand the range of options for our clients as we continue to build a home for MetaTrader users," said Joel Murphy, CEO, Eightcap. "Capitalise.ai has made it simple and compelling for traders on all levels to create automated trading strategies with it's super-easy, feature-packed trading platform. We're thrilled to integrate Capitalise.ai on the Eightcap platform, so our clients can gain the highest trading experience and amplify their performance."

Amir Shiovich, Capitlise.ai CTO & Co-Founder: "2020 has been a big year for online trading. I am excited to partner with Eightcap, a globally trusted broker, as we continue to make automatic trading and analytics accessible to all types of traders. With this new partnership, we look forward to adding real, tangible value to Eightcap's traders and maximize trading opportunities for users looking to make the most of this bullish market."

About Eightcap

Eightcap is an online financial trading company based in Melbourne, Australia. Eightcap is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and provides online Forex and CFD trading solutions, with five offices worldwide and regulations in multiple locations. The broker provides access to a broad range of global financial markets through an award-winning trading platform. Supported with competitive pricing, outstanding client support, and superior execution technology, Eightcap offers trading to retail and institutional clients across Forex , Indices , Commodities , and Shares markets.

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is an innovative analytics and trading automation platform that amplifies top tier brokerage firms' performance by offering a trading experience like no other.

With Capitalise.ai, brokers can now offer all traders analytics and a seamless automated trading experience, previously reserved only for highly technical traders. For the first time, traders with zero technical skills can automate their trading using freestyle text.

Capitalise.ai's platform is extensive and rich in capabilities and features and is being utilized by leading brokers worldwide.

