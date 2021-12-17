Economically Smart Play-to-Earn Model From Market Hero

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the market was flooded with many NFT projects speculating on play-to-earn ideas, the danger of losing investments, or at least investing money in a hopeless product, multiplied. Unfortunately, most of the so-called play-to-earn crypto games do not have an elementary working economy, and the promised profit can only be provided in a "bull market".

But as seen recently, any upward movement sooner or later has to change direction in the opposite. Although this does not bode well for crypto projects, since this is accompanied by a loss of liquidity and a drop in profitability, economically strong projects will continue to be popular and in demand.

One of them - Market Hero - the game project that is currently at the stage of launching a demo version of the gameplay. Market Hero NFT is a gaming platform that combines DeFi, NFT and is a classic arcade game built on blockchain. In addition to a simple, proven, and engaging game design that is similar in scale to Nintendo's Mario universes, Market Hero focuses on a working economic model.

To get the maximum profit, Market Hero users available staking technologies, the liquid used NFTs and arcade games with mechanics p2p betting. The financial model is more complex than most NFT games, but it is due to many factors that it is economically correct and able to withstand market volatility thanks to a variety of custom scenarios for the game's native token and NFT items:

Staking — Make a POS deposit to the Market Hero NFT betting pool and regularly receive a fair reward in the $MHT token.

Farming — Play and earn a small amount of $MHT tokens in a single-player mode on the Market Hero NFT platform

P2P-Duels — Bet and compete for winnings with rivals from all over the world

P2P-Tournaments — Multitude of participants and the opportunity to demonstrate skills in the fight for the prize pool

NFT-characters — Buy liquid Market Hero game characters, increase the chances to win, and easily sell them on the secondary market!

Tokenomics

The MHT token is the main in-game coin. It is used for buying new heroes, betting, purchasing special NFT cards and bundles. The distribution of coins is as follows:

How to get the MHT token after the upcoming IDO:

Buy on DEXes;

Play a single game and get some amount of MHTs;

Burn recurring NFT characters of the same class and get MHT tokens;

Compete with other players for bets in duels or the prize pool of Market Hero tournaments.

As for NFT tokens, they open access not only to the gaming experience but also to earnings. The user can buy unique NFT items, use them in the game and earn more tokens and objects and sell NFTs in an active secondary market.

By the end of the year it is planned:

Development of an MHT token smart contract; Developing a smart contract for NFT characters for the first game; Publication of a demo version of the first game project; Conducting IDO; Token listing on exchanges; Launching a Marketing Campaign; Starting mint characters; Launching p2p duels on the gaming platform;

Such powerful plans, despite the unstable market, can raise the project to the TOP-10 in the segment, if the team continues to develop Market Hero at the same pace and listen to the ideas and suggestions of the community.

