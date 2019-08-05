Dyaco International Launches Philips Physical Therapy Solutions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Innovative solutions for delivering better outcomes to patients

"Medical professionals, care providers, and care givers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa all have a need for reliable, versatile, easy-to-use products that provide relevant metrics to guide the patient through their recovery journey. The Philips line of commercial and medical physical therapy solutions is a perfect fit for this market to deliver better outcomes from their rehabilitation programs," said Daniel Clayton, President of Commercial and Medical markets at Dyaco International, when commenting on Dyaco's decision to expand the Philips line in to the EMEA region.

Both the ReCare medically certified line and the ReActiv commercial line of solutions will be available through exclusive representatives across the regions. The initial offering will include a treadmill, two seated total body ergometers including one for wheelchair users, a recumbent ergometer, and an upright ergometer all aimed at improving patient comfort, fit, and experience during their rehabilitation journey. "We are passionate about improving the lives and wellbeing of people all over the globe and see this move as the next logical step in fulfilling that mission," added Spencer Ramsey, Senior Director Brand Licensing at Philips.

Learn more about the full Philips physical therapy line up and how available solutions can help teams to deliver better outcomes to patients at www.philips.com/physical-therapy.

About Dyaco International

Dyaco International, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Taiwan, manufactures world-class fitness, health, and wellness products for home, commercial, and medical markets. Dyaco owns Spirit Fitness and Xterra Fitness, as well as producing and distributing a wide range of market-leading brands including UFC, SOLE and Fuel. In 2018, Dyaco became an official global licensee of the Philips brand for Physical Therapy equipment in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

SOURCE Dyaco International Inc.