Driving Lessons in Ireland Requires Advanced Driving Instructors - National Driving School

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving in Ireland has been accorded so much importance on a global scale. Road users who have experienced driving in other parts of the world have attested to this. Only people with a UK driving experience were able to scale up to Irish driving standards. This is not surprising. Over the years, major moves have been made by the government to make driving safe in Ireland. This has come in the form of reforms which have been made in the past years to enhance safe driving. A major milestone in improving driving experience in Ireland is the introduction of essential driver training.

Ever since it was introduced by the road safety authority (RSA) on April 4 2011, the 12 Essential Driver Training (EDT) has been functioning as a guide to assist learners in getting a detailed understanding of the rules and regulation as stipulated by the road safety authority (RSA) in Ireland. The training is estimated to take approximately two weeks in the total. Each of the 12 lessons is designed to span an approximate of 60 minutes which is an hour. This implies that the whole of the EDT lesson will take a 12-hour period.

The 12 EDT lessons are presented below in accordance with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) syllabus.

EDT Lesson 1: Car controls and safety checks

EDT Lesson 2: Correct positioning

EDT Lesson 3: Changing direction

EDT Lesson 4: progression management

EDT Lesson 5: Correct positioning (more complex situations)

EDT Lesson 6: Anticipation and reaction

EDT Lesson 7: Sharing the road

EDT Lesson 8: Driving safely through traffic

EDT Lesson 9: Changing direction (more complex situations)

EDT Lesson 10: Speed management

EDT Lesson 11: Driving calmly

EDT Lesson 12: Night driving

Students who have tried to take undue advantage of the short lesson time by not practicing in between lessons have ended up with negative results as they do perform poorly during the tests. There is a need for learners to practice as often as possible under the supervision of an Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) or a sponsor (trusted friends and family members intended to help you boost confidence while you take your lessons).

Learners are allowed to choose a sponsor or the Driving Instructor (ADI) could as well recommend one from a pool of options suggested by the learner. The choice of a sponsor is based on how much of qualities and qualifications they have that can help the learner pass the driving test effortlessly.

A short pretest course in any reputed driving school in Dublin will surely brighten up chances of learners passing a driving test. Pretests are designed to take care of those bad driving habits and polish learners such that they become safe, yet confident drivers worthy of being behind the wheels on Irish roads. Right after the pretest, it is only normal to want to see the result of the effort being put into the pretest course. A mock test gives an avenue to get this done.

Amongst the numerous driving schools in Ireland, the National Driving School is indisputably the best. Having an experience of over 25 Years, they are known for giving the best driving lessons Dublin has to offer. Think of anything you want in a driving school, and you will surely get it from the NationalDrivingSchool. While some wonder if it is possible for a driving school to have all it takes to satisfy the variety of people vying for a license, a careful look at the facilities being used, level of professionalism of staffs, and pass rate of students will definitely tone down the doubt.

Being equipped with a good car hire for driving test service, the National Driving School in Ireland has been noticed to increase the chances of its learners passing driving tests in Ireland. This is evidently due to the boost in confidence that comes from the consciousness that they are going into the test with a vehicle that is well serviced and in a good condition for usage. Also, provisions are made for enough automatic vehicles for all sorts of usage when preparing to take a driving test, considering the preference learners in Ireland have for it.

Openings and training programs at NationalDrivingSchool.ie

On a daily basis, there is an increase in the number of pupils applying to drive schools In Ireland. Also, the road safety authority in a bid to produce presentable drivers in Ireland is upping the standard of driving tests, thereby making it tougher. This couple of development and other factors have necessitated the need for more driving instructors in Ireland. If you are thinking of joining a driving instructor training institute in Ireland, then, the National Driving School is the best you can think of.

Seeing the need for expert driving instructors who can really assist pupils pass in passing their driving test with ease, the NationalDrivingSchool has launched an advanced driving instructors training program to help people not only to be a great instructor for the pupils but for themselves to be Elite. Also, a 6 months training program for the instructors is currently ongoing. We want people to join our team, get highly trained, and offer vast working opportunities under our well known and established brand.

For students, there are opportunities for EDT, pretest, car hire, mock test, and automatic car driving lessons. With all these lessons, we are sure to cover all the rising driving lessons needs of the Irish population.

For instructors, we have created a test route syllabus where they can be trained to post-qualification on how to deliver specialized pretest training to anyone trying to pass their driving test first time. This training provides a comprehensive break down of needed knowledge for passing driving tests in Ireland. This ranges from test route knowledge to the marking sheet interpretation to the steps on the actual test and of course the drive itself; this course leaves you full of understanding as to how the driving tester thinks while out on the test.

Driving lessons in the UK and Ireland is known for being the best in the world and RSA Ireland driving tests are considered the most challenging, but we have a proven track record of training pupils so well, that most of them just pass on their 1st attempt, and now we want to share this expertise with the community of those great drivers, who want to opt-in as driving lessons as their career. We will give them the needed training. Also, we will assign them enough work from the organization itself to help manage their business to the proper degree. To contact for either driving lessons or joining the driving instructor training program, click here.

