Recently, Beijing Plant Doctor Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Dr Plant") donated RMB 20.2 million yuan to Dabieshan Medical Center through Huanggang Charity Federation. This largest cash contribution by the beauty industry so far embodies the greater efforts the Chinese enterprise Dr Plant made for the prevention of and resistance against epidemic disease.

According to President Bruce Xie of Dr Plant, Huanggang, a city contagious to Wuhan, receives little attention, but urgently needs assistance as it is suffering from the second most severe epidemic situation, only after Wuhan. Noticing this, Dr Plant determines to make the donation to Huanggang, to help preventing it from escalating to be the 2nd Wuhan.

It is learned that this donation is the second assistance to Hubei province by Dr Plant, an operator of alpine plant skin care products, primarily the Dendrobium series. Before Wuhan's traffic was closed on January 23, President Xie Yong directed that all face masks stored in Dr Plant warehouses throughout the country be transported to Wuhan City, and distributed to the local citizens for free.

Meanwhile, Dr Plant organized its 3,500 physical stores, over 10,000 staff and 8 million members to bulk purchase face masks from the Chinese and Japanese markets, and promptly send them to Wuhan. As of February 2, Dr Plant has totally donated 3,600 medical face masks to Wuhan (Tongji Hospital Affiliated to Huazhong University of Science & Technology included) in 3 batches. To reinforce the fight against the disease, Dr Plant is also painstakingly looking for relief materials in Europe and Asia.

Established in 1994, Dr Plant is a pure natural beauty brand and a national brand with values of "revering the Nature, advocating science and contributing to the society." Dr Plant consciously assumes its social responsibilities, actively and consistently takes part in the programs for public good over the past decade. The company has built multiple biological culture demonstration parks and saved tens of thousands Mus of plants.

"2020 will be a pretty tough year," said President Xie Yong, "but I believe that with its strong mobilization capability, China will finally turn the corner." In 2020, Dr Plant will continue to reinforce product R&D (including commercialization of some current technical achievements). As a Chinese enterprise, Dr Plant leads the country and makes example for other businesses in environmental protection and respect of Nature. At present, Dr Plant is making investment and setting up branches in countries like Japan. Undoubtedly the Chinese economy will enter into a more close-knit golden age after Brexit, and Dr Plant will pay close attention to, participate in the Sino-British economic and trade cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087920/Dr_Plant_Donation_Coronavirus.jpg

SOURCE Dr Plant