Divi Resorts Unveils Irresistible Offers for 2023 & 2024 Caribbean Escapes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Resorts is extending a warm invitation to travelers searching for an idyllic last-minute escape to the Caribbean during their "Fall into Travel" sale. Travelers who book their dream vacation to Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, or St. Maarten between now and December 19, 2023, receive up to 30% off.
Anyone looking for a tropical winter getaway can receive up to a 25% discount on room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations from December 21, 2023, through December 20, 2024.
Divi Resorts President & COO Marco Galaverna underlines the allure of a sun-drenched Caribbean beach, stating, "Autumn and winter in the Caribbean are truly magical seasons, and this sale is a golden opportunity to escape to paradise for less. Plus, giving the gift of travel to loved ones this holiday season is an opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime."
Galavera also points out that "These savings are extra enticing for families in search of a memorable getaway with spacious suites to spread out in, and Divi Resorts has extended its Kids 12 & Under Stay & Eat Free program on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive reservations."
To take advantage of these exciting discounts, visit https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm and use promo code 30OFF for travel through December 20, 2023, or promo code 25OFF for travel from December 21, 2023, through December 20, 2024. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
About Divi Resorts: For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.
