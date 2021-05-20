All along the way, the news action showed the changes in energy production and use. In Huainan, Anhui, the action interprets China's UHV development process and unveils the mystery of the pillar of the great power; In Jinhu, Huai'an, Jiangsu, the new photovoltaic power generation model of "Fishery -- solar complementation" has greatly improved the utilization rate of resources and effectively improved the local ecological environment; in Rudong, Nantong, China's first world-class offshore wind power port, a group of ocean giants is rising on the coastline, providing clean power for millions of families and businesses; in Chongming, Shanghai, a future world-class ecological island of carbon neutrality, green buses cover the entire island, and all the branches of the China Flower Expo use PV power generation. The island's power and cultural ecosystem makes the green "scenery" solidify the original ecological flavor; the Tongli ancient town of Suzhou has turned into the model of new energy town, "buildings with renewable energies", "roads with battery storages" and "wind-solar-battery multi-energy complementation", where the ancient and the future meet magically.

Regional pilot projects are an important action for achieving China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality. While continuing to serve as the engine of China's economic growth, the regional integration strategy will also lead the country's zero-carbon transition and become a model for national green development.

Discover the development of the new power system in the Yangtze River Delta, explore China's actions in green and carbon reduction

