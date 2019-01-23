Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size Worth $6.82 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.82 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing healthcare expenses, and rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide are some of the major factors driving the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The biologics segment commanded the largest share in 2017 and is projected to retain its position through the forecast period, due to increased adoption and potential approvals of growth factors

North America dominated the DFU treatment market in 2017 due to well-established favorable healthcare reimbursements and infrastructure

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to expanding diabetes patient population driven by increasing healthcare expenses and growing geriatric cohort

The neuro-ischemic ulcers segment accounted for the leading share in 2017. It is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period

The foam and alginate dressings, skin grafts, and negative pressure wound therapy segments are anticipated to exhibit significant CAGR over the forecast period

Some of the key players in this space are ConvaTec, Inc.; Acelity L.P. Inc.; 3M Healthcare; Coloplast A/S; Smith & Nephew Plc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medtronic Plc.; Organogenesis, Inc.; Molnlycke Health Care AB; and BSN Medical GMBH.

Diabetic foot ulcers are one of the most common foot injuries that is caused due to diabetes mellitus. Management of diabetic foot ulcers aims at fast healing and wound closure, by adopting a multidisciplinary therapeutic approach so as to avoid amputation. Among different types of treatment options available, biologics held the largest share in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in 2017. This can be attributed to strong revenue generated by growth factors that are prescribed worldwide for their ability to promote generation of new cells and achieve wound closure. Therapy devices and wound care dressings also offer significant commercial opportunity due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of availability, and wide use in combination with other treatments at every level of wound care management.

Among different ulcer types, neuro-ischemic ulcers led the market in 2017 with more than 50.0% market share due to higher patient population suffering from the ulcer type globally. North America represented the largest share in the global market in 2017 owing to rising prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric cohort, increased investment in R&D of novel therapies, and developed healthcare facilities.

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) treatment market on the basis of treatment, ulcer type, and region:

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025) Wound Care Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Foam Dressings Film Dressing Hydrocolloid Dressings Surgical Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Biologics Growth Factors Skin Grafts Therapy Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Ultrasound Therapy Antibiotic Medications Others

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Ulcer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025) Neuropathic Ulcers Ischemic Ulcers Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



