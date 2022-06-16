David Webster Appointed New CEO of Body Vision Medical

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Webster has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Body Vision Medical, a medical device company whose mission is to make artificial intelligence (AI)-driven imaging the standard of care for diagnosis and treatment of endoluminal cancer. The company's first offering is an advanced imaging system that maximizes diagnosis of lung cancer by using a proprietary AI technology to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative 3D images that allow bronchoscopists to visualize the actual lung lesion and lesion location during a diagnostic bronchoscopy procedure. Webster joins Body Vision at a pivotal time as the company has gained tremendous traction with bronchoscopists in its first fiscal year selling into the U.S. market and initiated commercial expansion into the European market. Webster succeeds Dorian Averbuch, who has served as Body Vision's CEO since he founded the company in 2014. As the visionary and driving force behind Body Vision's technology, Averbuch will continue to serve on the executive management team with the title of President and retain his seat on the company's Board of Directors.

"Our technology has proven superior to navigational bronchoscopy in providing the intraoperative image guidance and 3D tool-in-lesion confirmation needed to advance diagnostics and future treatment of early-stage lung lesions. Body Vision is democratizing healthcare by making advanced imaging for any lung patient a reality," says Averbuch. "Looking to the future, we plan to increase our presence in the U.S. market and worldwide, and seek additional clinical applications for our ground-breaking AI imaging technology. As we embark on this next chapter of growth, David brings tremendous expertise and the passion needed to scale up the Body Vision business."

Webster brings decades of experience in medical device, having led multiple teams and companies through clinical application development, regulatory submissions, commercialization, and market share acquisition in over 60 markets globally including the U.S. Most recently, Webster turned NeuroLogica, a company he co-founded, into a global leader in point-of-care computed tomography (CT) imaging, serving as its chief sales and marketing executive both prior to and after its acquisition by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., in 2013. Webster holds an MS in Business Administration and Management from Troy University and a BA in Psychology from The Citadel.

Webster will lead the continued commercialization of Body Vision's AI-driven intraoperative imaging technology. "The Body Vision Platform is revolutionizing the way bronchoscopists diagnose and treat lung cancer," says Webster. "It has proven to be exceptionally effective in enhancing the performance of both surgical robots as well as more traditional approaches to treatment by dramatically improving diagnostic yield. What is most exciting is that this technology has potential applications in other areas including spine, heart, liver and kidney to name a few. We are excited about the next chapter of our commercial growth as we bring this game changing technology to the world."

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical is a medical device company specializing in real-time, intraoperative 3D imaging. The company, founded in 2014, is addressing the clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure. Body Vision is FDA cleared and CE marked. Over 1,500 patients to date have benefited from their advanced, tomographic imaging. Body Vision Medical is committed to making real-time, intraoperative imaging during diagnostic bronchoscopy the standard of care for each and every potential lung cancer patient. Learn more at: www.bodyvisionmedical.com .

Contact

info@bodyvisionmedical.com

+1-646-863-7848

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690430/Body_Vision_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Body Vision Medical