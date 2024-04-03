Datamatics Dives Deep in Salesforce Capabilities, Acquires Dextara Digital

MUMBAI, India, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS), a leading global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences Company, announced the acquisition of Dextara Digital, a premier provider of Salesforce services. Salesforce is one of the largest applications enterprise companies in the world, with over 150,000 customers and 95% of the Fortune 100 companies using the platform. With the acquisition of Dextara Digital, Datamatics will expand its capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem, enabling it to tap into the growing Salesforce market while further strengthening its position as a leading Digital Technologies provider.

Dextara Digital is a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting and ISV partner and has more than 250 Salesforce certifications. With a stellar 5-star rating in the Salesforce partner ecosystem, Dextara Digital has garnered a reputation for delivering innovative solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of customers across various industries. The company has worked on over 600 Salesforce projects for more than 150 global customers on products such as Einstein/AI, CPQ, Manufacturing Cloud, Health Cloud, Sales Cloud, MuleSoft, Service Cloud, and Revenue Cloud, amongst others. Additionally, Dextara Digital has developed purpose-built products such as Dextara CPQ, DXHealth+ and DXTemplates, all available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said, "We are excited to welcome Dextara Digital to the Datamatics family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy of focusing on hyper-scalers and further strengthens our capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem." He further added, "Along with deep Salesforce expertise, solution assets, and extensive ecosystem relationships, Dextara brings an extremely capable management team and a broad clientele across industries that are of specific interest to us. With this strong addition to our portfolio, we look forward to helping our customers go deep in Salesforce."

Sreekanth Lapala, Founder & CEO, Dextara Digital, said, "We are excited to be part of Datamatics. We will greatly benefit from Datamatics' global presence, vast experience of working with global enterprise customers, and reputation of being a dependable executor of mission-critical work. We know our extensive Salesforce capabilities will further augment Datamatics' Deep in Digital strategy and deliver value to its customers. We look forward to using Datamatics as a platform for our collective growth."

About Datamatics Global Services Limited

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience, and competitive advantage. Datamatics' portfolio spans across three pillars including Digital Technologies, Digital Operations, and Digital Experiences. It has established products in Intelligent Document Processing, Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML models, Smart Workflows, Business Intelligence, and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics caters to a diverse global clientele across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com.

