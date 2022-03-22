Cyclobenzaprine: positive opinion from EMA in Rapid Scientific Advice procedure as a possible anti-Covid-19 therapy

Cyclobenzaprine, based on preclinical scientific evidence, has been shown to inhibit viral replication by interfering in at least two steps of the infection process - entry and replication - and to represent a novel therapeutic solution for the treatment of Covid-19 .

The mechanism of action intervenes in the infection process and the molecule has the ability to reach the central nervous system, allowing the development of an effective therapy for Neuro-Covid symptoms, whose efficacy against variants will have to be verified.

"EMA's support is a milestone for the project, a milestone that marks a fundamental starting point" says Manuel Bellasi, CEO of m-Squared -. We will now continue with the research and development of what could be one of the most promising treatments for Covid-19".

References:

COVID-19 treatments that have received EMA advice https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/treatments-covid-19/covid-19-treatments-research-development#covid-19-treatments-that-have-received-ema-advice-section agenziafarmaco.gov.it)

