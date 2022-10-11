Customers Can Now Access Multi-Channel Support at Xprestrade

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While trading has become easily accessible to all, a successful trading routine can only be materialized with the right market tools and leading services. That said, many features, such as trading platforms, funding methods, customer service, and asset offerings, greatly influence the trading experience of participants, where client support holds one of the most prominent spots. Understanding the significance of a convenient support section, Xprestrade has now introduced multi-channel support services to enact an interactive infrastructure.

"At Xprestrade, our mission has always been to maintain an innovative & technologically advanced trading environment for our clients," stated Christopher Logan, Xprestrade spokesperson. "To perpetuate a more productive system, we have now integrated multiple customer-support channels, including phone, live chat, segregated emails, and a call back facility. This decision comes amid our commitment to cultivate a helpful & user-friendly ecosystem where users can gain swift assistance from our expert agents."

Xprestrade is a trading broker with a variety of powerful features suitable for both beginner and professional traders. The forum institutes an easy-to-use trading structure where participants can access multiple payment methods, educational books & tutorials, swap-free Islamic accounts, and daily market updates – all in one place. Moreover, opening an account with Xprestrade is significantly simple and fast as users just need to select an account type, currency, funding amount, and language to experience real trading.

"We have been assisting our clients in achieving their financial objectives amid a risk-optimized environment for over five years," explained Logan. "At our platform, Xprestrade members can take advantage of numerous services like five account options, robust trading platform, fast order executions, and diverse CFD products to stay on top of the markets. Our ambition is to keep introducing further innovations, and the recent revamping of our customer services sphere is only a portion of this rally."

Xprestrade is an online brokerage platform incorporating an extensive variety of assets belonging to diverse markets. The broker accommodates a dynamic trading terminal, numerous account types, and affiliate programs to help the users achieve their financial goals. Moreover, the brand includes responsive customer support, reachable via multiple channels, and account managers to guide the traders through their market ventures. Overall, Xprestrade assimilates unique trading tools, cutting-edge technology, an intuitive trading network, and a sturdy security structure, allowing the users to seamlessly navigate the global markets.

