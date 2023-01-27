ctnews: "Finest Cultural Gifts from China" Cultural and Tourism Trade Promotion Campaign (Session on New Business Forms of Culture and Entertainment)

Successfully Held at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District, Beijing

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, the "Finest Cultural Gifts from China" Cultural and Tourism Trade Promotion Campaign (Session on New Business Forms of Culture and Entertainment), guided and organized by the Department of Industry Development of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was successfully held at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District, Beijing.

As the Chinese New year is coming, the event is a cultural gift for consumers from home and abroad, and adds to the Spring Festival atmosphere. Under the theme "Colorful China with New Trends", the event was held in hybrid format, with on-site activities such as product exhibition, roadshow presentation, interactive experience and cooperation signing. Representatives from leading domestic enterprises engaged in new business forms of culture and entertainment, such as online music, online games, immersive experience, e-sports and scripted entertainment, attended the live presentation. The event was simultaneously broadcast live overseas, and enterprises and organizations from Japan, South Korea, Israel, Malaysia and other countries actively participated in the event online, attracting 1.799 million online participants, with 583,000 overseas audience, and nearly 30,000 interactions. The event has facilitated a number of cooperation projects, involving an intended cooperation amount of RMB 80 million. After the on-site activities, participating products will also be distributed to domestic and overseas marketing platforms in the form of e-brochures and short videos, etc., to further expand the dissemination and influence of the event and help cultural enterprises "go abroad".

This event was sponsored by China Culture & Entertainment Industry Association and the Shijingshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, and organized by the Institute of Creative Industry Technology of the Renmin University of China and the Shijingshan District Bureau of Culture and Tourism. More than 120 people attended the on-site event, including principals in charge from the Department of Industry Development of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and the Shijingshan District People's Government, ambassadors of selected countries in China, representatives from multinational enterprises and foreign business associations in China, investment and financing institutions and media, as well as experts and scholars from home and abroad.

SOURCE ctnews