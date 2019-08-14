Crypto.com App ERD Listing Promotion

Eligibility

Eligible for all Crypto.com Wallet & Card App approved users, except citizens and residents of the United States of America .

except citizens and residents of . Users must have MCO staked (locked-up), 50 MCO and above, before the end of the campaign.

50 MCO and above, before the end of the campaign. Users need to carry out at least 3 transactions with ERD (e.g. purchase, exchange) during the campaign.

Reward distribution





All eligible users will be rewarded based on their staked (locked-up) MCO ownership as per the formula below:

The more locked-up MCO Tokens the users have, the more rewards they get.

Campaign Terms

Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend the campaign rules at its sole discretion. ERD rewards will be issued within 14 days after the campaign ends. One can log in and see the prize in their App's ERD wallet section.

About Crypto.com



Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

