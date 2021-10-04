Cornelis Networks Introduces New Worldwide Partner Program To Enable End-To-End Fabric Support For Omni-Path Express Solutions

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornelis Networks , a technology leader delivering Omni-Path Express™, a purpose-built, high performance fabric accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads, announces the introduction of the Cornelis Networks Partner Program, designed to enable partners to effectively deliver the industry's most advanced fabric solutions.

Through this program, Cornelis Networks' partners gain access to advantageous pricing, market development funds, prioritized technical support, a customized configuration tool, and in-depth training for all Omni-Path Express solutions.

"We have developed a Partner Program based on years of experience helping our partner community be successful with a 'better together' approach," said Mark Spargo, SVP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Cornelis Networks. "Our goal is to deliver a world-class program that enables our partners to quickly and confidently propose the highest performing solutions to their end-users, with the industry's best price-performance, resulting in greater overall partner market success."

The Partner Program provides deal-configuration support with the newly released Cornelis™ Omni-Path Express™ Fabric Design Generator, which enables partners to design and compare fabrics of various configurations before selecting the optimal solution for their end-user's environment.

Koi Computers' Federal Business Development Manager, Catherine Ho, said, "We are very excited to partner with Cornelis Networks to accelerate fabric innovations for our government and higher education customers. With deep interconnect experience and a customer-centric philosophy, Cornelis embodies all that our customers have come to expect – industry-leading products available in weeks, not months, and backed by world-class support. With this strategic partnership, we are ready to tackle both traditional HPC and AI workloads to serve and expand our growing HPC customer base."

"Cornelis Networks has been a trusted partner who has helped Penguin Computing expand our offerings and deliver impeccable solutions," said William Wu, Vice President of Products and Marketing at Penguin Computing. "Cornelis' innovative fabric solutions coupled with our Reference Architectures are breaking new ground and solving the world's toughest HPC and AI problems together."

For more information on the Cornelis Networks Partner Program, please visit www.cornelisnetworks.com/partners or email partnerinfo@cornelisnetworks.com.

