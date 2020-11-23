Cooperation Called on at the Understanding China Conference 2020 (Guangzhou)

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, the Understanding China Conference 2020 opened in Guangzhou, with the theme of "Huge Shake-up, Big Test, Great Cooperation: China's New Journey toward Modernization and Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind". Over 600 international guests of renowned politicians, strategists, scholars and entrepreneurs attended this gathering in person or online, according to its organizing committee.

"Faced with all kinds of complex and severe challenges, we human beings need, more than ever, to strengthen cooperation in overcoming the difficulties and move forward together." At this year's gathering, phrases such as the "14th Five-Year Plan" , "new development paradigm" , and "international and domestic dual circulations" were mentioned most frequently throughout its ten parallel seminars and other forms of discussion.

Participants believe, the fact that China is embarking on a new journey toward a modern socialist country in an all-around way not only reflects its unremitting pursuit of and firm belief in modernization and in bringing wellbeing to individuals and humanity but also demonstrates the country's firm position in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind and its distinct determination to strengthen international cooperation and continuously expand opening-up.

At this year's Conference, the call for cooperation couldn't be greater. According to Ernesto Zedillo, former Mexican president and chairman of 21st Century Council, there is no winner in a trade war, and major economies and open-minded emerging countries can move together down a new path, a path toward world peace and prosperity which is in the interest of all parties.

Our aim should be to transcend the differences in ideology and social systems and discard the parochial attitude of closing the door to others, said Gordon Brown, former prime minister of the UK.

Enhanced international cooperation serves undoubtedly as a major force for economic development and human progress since the Second World War, the former prime minister of Belgium Yves Leterme said. The EU and China would have more in common to help bring global development back on track, which is crucial to further international collaboration and trade cooperation, he hoped.

Currently, the mankind is in a special historical period as the global pandemic has accelerated the evolution of the world's tremendous changes unseen in a century. Despite some resistance against economic globalization and increased risks or uncertainties in the world economy, peace and development still prevail and meeting challenges through cooperation remains the only rational choice for the international community.

The overarching trend now is to meet great changes, confront harsh tests, and promote cooperation. In the view of Zheng Bijian, chairman of China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, it has been well proved since the beginning of this year that all mankind has expressed a strong desire to work together to battle COVID-19, producing "rays of light" in the darkness of the raging pandemic. As the 14th Five-Year Plan suggests, considering all realities at home and abroad, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China firmly believes that the country still enjoys strategic opportunities in this important period. From the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century onwards, China will maintain its strategic resolve and concentrate on managing its own affairs, seizing opportunities in crises and making breakthroughs amid changes. It will not only facilitate its own development but also enhance global cooperation, creating a broader space for a bigger still development.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Understanding China Conference 2020 (Guangzhou)