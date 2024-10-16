Continuing to Lead the Market: the 136th Canton Fair Opened on October 15 in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 136th session of China Import and Export Fair, widely known as the Canton Fair, officially kicked off on October 15 in Guangzhou. Spanning three phases from October 15 to November 4, the event features over 3,000 participating enterprises and showcases impressive 1.15 million new products onsite, highlighting new strengths in China's foreign trade and attracting global buyers to explore new opportunities.

Chu Shijia, Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, remarked, "The Canton Fair, celebrated as 'China's No. 1Fair,' has once again arrived as scheduled. It continues to serve as a 'bond of friendship' and a 'bridge for trade' for enterprises both in China and abroad."

The 136th Canton Fair introduces several innovative initiatives that promise to enhance the fair's impact:

Innovation in Embracing New Productive Forces: The fair's three phases spotlight themes are "Advanced Manufacturing," "Quality Home Life," and "Better Life," embracing cutting-edge technologies and new productive forces. Around 400 Canton Fair New Collection events will take place, featuring innovations like humanoid robots, smart devices, and autonomous driving technologies, making their debut at this session.

Innovation in Green Exhibition: For the first time, the Canton Fair will introduce a hydrogen energy theme within the exhibition section of New Energy Resources and establish a dedicated zone for energy storage products. With a commitment to 100% green exhibition setups, the fair is actively facilitating the display of a wider array of green and low-carbon products, striving towards complete carbon neutrality and establishing the Canton Fair as a 'zero-carbon' event.

Moreover, the Canton Fair will continue to set International Pavilion across all three phases for helping international companies explore the Chinese and global markets, covering an area of 30,000 square meters. This segment will attract 730 enterprises from 49 countries and regions, further enhancing the fair's international appeal.

For more information about the ongoing first phase, themed "Advanced Manufacturing," please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532016/image_1.jpg