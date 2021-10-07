Confident? Becomes First Board Game to be Certified as Carbon Neutral under Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program

The game is made primarily from paper and cardboard, and its Product Carbon Footprint was calculated through a PAS-compliant Life Cycle Assessment. Confident Games then worked with Carbonfund.org to neutralize the carbon emissions associated with each game through third-party verified carbon offset projects .

Ceri Price, Co-Founder and CEO of Confident Games , explained the importance of the program: "Since launching in 2018, Confident? has become a favourite board game with families across the world, and we want to do our part to ensure the happiness of future generations too. To date we've planted over 250,000 trees and we use paper and cardboard from recycled or sustainable sources, and we've now taken a further step by measuring and offsetting all related emissions with Carbonfund.org."

Eric M. Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org Foundation , said: "We're excited to be working with Confident Games to make Confident? Carbonfree® . It's great to see a relatively young company take strong action against climate change, which shows that any company, big or small, young or old, can do the same."

Confident? becomes the first board game to earn the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly label for climate neutrality in the US, UK, Germany and Spain, which highlights products that meet sustainability standards and help preserve the natural world.

About Confident Games:

Confident Games is a board game publisher that makes fun family games and expansion packs under the Confident? brand. The award-winning UK Edition launched in 2018 to rave reviews and became an instant hit with people of all ages, and by Christmas 2020 was one of the bestselling board games on Amazon UK. It's now sold in five languages across six editions in the UK, US, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

About Carbonfund.org:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual , business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact . Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified. The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program .

