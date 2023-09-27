Click IPO facilitates Yuanta and NHIS to use fintech and secure America's hottest small cap E-sports IPO, Gamer Pakistan Inc. for Korean investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its avid gaming culture, South Korea is one of the biggest E-sports markets in the world. Now, thanks to Korea, and E-sports, an unlikely pair of countries are collaborating to make history, namely Pakistan and the United States, and how the big firms outwitted other firms to allow their clients exclusive access to the IPOs. The last company called MGAM before it subsided. Where investors couldn't get in and was near impossible as it was oversubscribed and The Gamer Pakistan Inc. listing coincides with E-sports rage and strong performances.

On the financial markets front, the IPO listing can be seen in the same context as a unique boost. Managed by West Park Capital Securities and distributed also through Yuanta and NHIS securities in Korea, (through their ClickIPO affiliation in the States) the listing will, for the first time in history, allow investors from Korea and the U.S., access to a Pakistani business on the Nasdaq exchange.

According to a Forbes report last year in America, the top 10 ranked teams in the world are worth $1/4 billion USD each. Pakistan already has 2 players ranked in the top 25 in the world. Recently, the Pakistan government recognized E-sports as an identifiable sport and business area for growth.

E-sports is one of the fastest growing sports regarding participation and viewership in the history of the world. Microsoft's $69-billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard is going ahead, it was confirmed in July after clearing legal hurdles. Past precedent in the US has E-sport stocks enjoy meteoric first-day pops – 507 percent in one example of E-sports

Up until recently, the public common investor typically did not have access, nor could purchase IPO shares. These New Issue shares were typically reserved for very large retail investors with accounts of $10 million or more – or Institutional Investors. Today, thanks to the internet and the rise of the fin-tech industry, companies like Click IPO have emerged. Through the mobile application of Click IPO, any investor can download and purchase shares of companies going public.

