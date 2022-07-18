Church of the Incarnation, Dallas Calls the Rev. Dr. Christopher Beeley as 16th Rector

The new rector and his wife, Shannon, are native Texans and have been married for 31 years. They have three adult children, sons Reed and Corin and daughter Camilla. Christopher graduated with a B.A. Hons. in Philosophy from Washington and Lee University, an M.Div. from Yale Divinity School, and a Ph.D. from the University of Notre Dame. He was ordained deacon and priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, and he has served as a priest in eight churches nationwide. Prior to joining the Duke faculty, he taught for sixteen years at Yale Divinity School. An accomplished theologian and the author of several books, he consults regularly on parish leadership and program development, and he speaks nationally and internationally on Christian theology, spirituality, and church leadership.