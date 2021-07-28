Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The anticipated revenue growth is attributed to accelerating the adoption of cell lysis and disruption methods during downstream processing to manufacture bio-therapeutics and other animal-based recombinant products. Technological developments in procedures involved in releasing cellular organelles have paved the way for the higher adoption of cell disruption methods.

Key Insights & Findings:

A rise in the development of biologics has subsequently led to high demand for better bioprocess solutions

The advantages offered by reagent-based methods for isolation of biological products is attributive to the largest share of the segment in 2020

The advantages include an unaltered biological activity of the sample of interest and ideal compatibility with the laboratory reagents

Therefore, key players have developed different detergent-based solutions and buffers, to provide the best possible results for particular tissue types

Mammalian cell culture systems have grabbed substantial attention among biopharmaceutical manufacturers, thus leading to higher demand for cell lysis protocols for the same

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share as a result of the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products

Substantial research in the development of nucleic-acid derived products is expected to drive progress in this application in the coming years

Read 200 page market research report, "Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Protein Isolation, Downstream Processing), By Cell Type, By Technique, By Product, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

As retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell disruption, a rise in demand for biopharma would lead to the subsequent growth of the market. In addition, advancements in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine are expected to fuel progressive changes in this sector. However, the high costs of equipment coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals are expected to restrain revenue generation to a certain extent. The restraint can be addressed as the government organizations are releasing substantial funds to support development in the biotechnology sector.

Enzymatic lysis, owing to higher biological specificity, is likely to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Manufacturers are embracing the trend of providing synthetic enzymes and pre-formulated kits, which can be used for the extraction and purification of proteins, DNA, and RNA. Sonication instruments in the products available are expected to witness lucrative growth due to higher adoption rates as a result of the reliability on these instruments. Factors attributing to this reliability include complete control allowed on parameters and negligible maintenance.

Among the physical methods, the high product yield obtained by sonication of the liquid sample is attributed to the larger revenue share of the ultrasonic homogenization method/technique. Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 20285 due to lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations, which has attracted investments from global firms in the region. Key companies are engaged in new product development and strategic alliances to maintain their market share.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell lysis & disruption market on the basis of technique, product, cell type, application, end use, and region:

Cell Lysis & Disruption Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Reagent-based



Detergent





Enzymatic



Physical Disruption



Mechanical Homogenization





Ultrasonic Homogenization





Pressure Homogenization





Temperature Treatments

Cell Lysis & Disruption Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Instruments



High-pressure Homogenizers





Sonicator





French Press





Microfluidizer





Bead Mill





Other Instruments



Reagents & Consumables



Enzymes





Detergent Solutions







Ionic detergent







Nonionic detergent







Zwitterionic detergent



Kits & Reagents

Cell Lysis & Disruption Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Mammalian cells



Bacterial cells



Yeast/Algae/Fungi



Plant cells

Cell Lysis & Disruption Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Protein Isolation



Downstream Processing



Cell Organelle Isolation



Nucleic Acid Isolation

Cell Lysis & Disruption End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Academic & Research Institutes



Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs



Cell Banks



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Cell Lysis & Disruption Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Cell Lysis & Disruption Market

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen NV

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

& Company (BD) Danaher Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Claremont BioSolutions, LLC

Microfluidics International Corp.

Parr Instrument Company

BioVision, Inc.

Covaris, Inc.

Qsonica LLC

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Biotechnology Industry:

Genomics Market – The global genomics market size was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028

The global genomics market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028 Flow Cytometry Market – The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The global flow cytometry market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027. Next Generation Sequencing Market – The global next generation sequencing market size was valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period..

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.