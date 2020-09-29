Celebrate the Commitment and Leadership of Educators by Joining a 24-Hour Global Look at Teaching and Learning during COVID-19

BRUSSELS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year marred by disruption and crises, teachers are taking the lead to effect real change in their classrooms, communities and around the world. On October 5th, World Teachers' Day, Education International is hosting the largest online meeting of teachers in history via a 24-hour webcast with live programming on every continent.

The webcast will feature the stories of teachers from a variety of countries and contexts and their experience teaching and supporting their students through a global pandemic.

An international cast of speakers will join teachers to discuss the key learnings from COVID-19 and how to address the fundamental issues the pandemic made painfully clear. Included here is the full list of speakers, with representation from current and former heads of state, NGOs and humanitarian organizations, such as:

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director-General, World Health Organization

, Director-General, World Health Organization Audrey Azoulay , Director General, UNESCO

, Director General, UNESCO Jane Goodall , Primatologist and anthropologist

, Primatologist and anthropologist Jacinda Ardern , Prime Minister, New Zealand

, Prime Minister, Kailash Satyarthi , Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Henrietta Fore , Executive Director, UNICEF

, Executive Director, UNICEF Alberto Fernández, President, Argentina

Dr. Tsai Ing -wen, President, Taiwan

-wen, President, Macky Sall , President, Senegal

, President, Erna Solberg , Prime Minister, Norway

Please join us in celebrating our most critical workforce and forging a path forward.

DETAILS:

As the global federation of teacher unions and professional associations, Education International represents more than 32.5 million teachers and education workers in 384 organizations in 178 countries.

The World Teachers' Day live stream starts October 5th / late in the evening on October 4th in the Americas. You can find the overall streaming program here; please check your regional section to find local times.

REGISTER:

To stay up to date on the latest news and developments, register here.

