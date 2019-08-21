Capsule Coffee Machine Market Size Worth $423.9 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global capsule coffee machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 423.9 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period. The market demand is majorly driven by the prominent use of single serve coffee, especially in the western countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Switzerland. Capsule machines for this beverage are designed with easy operational features, lighter volume, and are available at a cheaper rate as compared to the traditional ones.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global capsule coffee machine market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2025

The commercial application segment was valued at USD 109.2 million in 2018, whereas the household sector is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for capsule coffee machines, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2025

Top players' operating in the market are Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.; Nestlé Nespresso SA; Dualit Limited; Jacobs Douwe Egberts Pro; Starbucks Corporation; Dunkin Brands ; LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and illycaffè S.p.A.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Capsule Coffee Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Commercial, Household), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, CSA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/capsule-coffee-machine-market

Americans alone consume about 136 billion cups of coffee every year, with an average consumers drinking approximately 3 cups each day, and spending on around $1100 annually. Consumers drink up to 500 billion cups of this beverage annually at the global level, with U.S. ranking as the second largest importer of coffee beans, after Europe. High consumption of this beverage in these regions is expected to drive the market.

Household application of capsule coffee machines is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. Growing trend of adoption of premium and specialty beverages induced with different flavors and origin is gaining popularity. This trend is expected to drive the demand for such capsule machines in the household sector.

Countries having high consumption rate such as U.S., Germany, Switzerland, and Japan are expected to account for a significant share in the global market. Consumers in the western countries prefer home brewed coffee and hence it is anticipated to fuel the market growth. According to the National Coffee Association trends, 29% of the U.S. households purchased single serve brewers in 2017.

The capsule coffee machine market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2025. Rising consumer awareness regarding technologically advanced products have initiated the sales of these products on a large scale in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute to the regional market growth owing to growing cultural trends and rising inclination towards consumption of coffee.

Moreover, this region is witnessing increasing establishment of cafes and coffee shops, which is anticipated to widen the scope of this market. In addition, China's aging demographics and busy lifestyles are expected to popularize the trend of quick refreshment. This, in turn, has inclined them towards single-serve and quick offerings for household consumption, thereby fueling the market growth in the near future.

Moreover, Chinese millennials are significantly contributing to coffee consumption, resulting in about 20% growth. Starbucks' initial exposure to coffee culture in China and independent beverage shops in cities such as Shanghai and Beijing are driving the culture. This, in turn, is expected to increase the single serve trend, thereby propelling the sales of capsule machines for this beverage.

Grand View Research has segmented the global capsule coffee machine market by application and region:

Capsule Coffee Machine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Household



Commercial

Capsule Coffee Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

