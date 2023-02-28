Canada Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $5.48 Billion in 2028, The Market to Reach More than $1.45 Billion Colocation Revenue in 2028 - Arizton

28 Feb, 2023, 19:20 GMT
CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Canada data center market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2028. Over the next few years, Canada's maximum data center demand will come from the cloud segment, followed by the IT and Telecom, government, e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, and education sectors. Canada is a well-established market in North America. The country supports investments with its macroeconomic policies and other incentives for investors. Toronto and Montreal are Canada's primary data center hubs, with cities such as Calgary and Kamloops also receiving investments from eStruxture Data Centers and Equinix, respectively, during the forecast period.
Toronto and Montreal are the primary data center hubs in Canada, with cities such as Calgary and Kamloops also receiving investments from eStruxture Data Centers and Equinix, respectively, during the forecast period. Canada has some of the greenest data center facilities, with an average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of around 1.2. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in 2020, around 81% of the renewable energy generated in the country came from hydro & other marine sources.
CANADA DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 5.48 Billion
|
Market Size (Area)
|
0.84 million sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
145 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
8.70 %
|
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
|
USD 1450 Million (2028)
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Key Vendors
|
IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: Arup, AECOM, Black & Veatch, Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC), DPR Construction, Ehvert, EllisDon, First Gulf, Karbon Engineering, PCL Construction, Salute Mission Critical, Turner Construction, Urbacon, and WZMH Architects
Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Alfa Laval, Arctic Chiller Group, Caterpillar, Chatsworth Products, ClimateWorx, Cummins, CoolIT Systems, Dataprobe, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Generac Power Systems, Johnson Controls, KyotoCooling, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Siemens, Toshiba, Trane, and Vertiv
Data Center Investors: AWS, Cologix, Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, Equinix, eStruxture Data Centers, Google, Microsoft, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, and Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants: QScale, STACK Infrastructure, Eastlink, Intermarket Properties, and Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rise and Advancement in Submarine and Inland Connectivity
· OCP, Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments
· Increase in Data Center Investments and Activities
· Growing Cloud Service Adoption
|
Page Number
|
126
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some key investors in the Canada data center market are STACK Infrastructure, QScal, Eastlink, Intermarket Properties, and Gatineau Data Hub (GDH).
- Some of the notable investments in Canada's hyperscale market include:
- Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services has established a cloud region in Canada, including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.
- Google: Google has invested in cloud regions in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario.
- Microsoft: Microsoft has established its cloud region in Canada, including Toronto and Quebec City.
- Telecom operators such as Rogers Communications, Bell Canada, and TELUS deployed commercial 5G services nationwide.
- The operators are increasing their Canada data center market share and presence across the country by either acquiring the data center operators or investing in the company. For instance, Stonepeak acquired Cologix, a Canadian data center operator, in 2022.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Other Cities
MAJOR VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- AECOM
- Black & Veatch
- Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)
- DPR Construction
- Ehvert
- EllisDon
- First Gulf
- Karbon Engineering
- PCL Construction
- Salute Mission Critical
- Turner Construction
- Urbacon
- WZMH Architects
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Arctic Chiller Group
- Caterpillar
- Chatsworth Products
- ClimateWorx
- Cummins
- CoolIT Systems
- Dataprobe
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- Johnson Controls
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Toshiba
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AWS
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- eStruxture Data Centers
- Microsoft
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- QScale
- STACK Infrastructure
- Eastlink
- Intermarket Properties
- Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Canada
- Historical Market Scenario
- 110+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Canada
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Canada Market
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Canada
- Colocation Services Market in Canada
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
Share this article