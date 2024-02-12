DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three global crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Bybit Card in Australia, a groundbreaking step in digital finance. Powered by Mastercard, this card debits crypto balances on Bybit and converts them seamlessly into cash. Furthermore, it comes with a suite of exclusive benefits, tailored to empower our Australian users in their financial transactions with cryptocurrency.

Bybit Brings Crypto Convenience to Australia with New Mastercard

New users will receive a warm welcome. Bybit is providing a special $10 USD bonus to all users who successfully complete their application, $10USD for the first deposit of at least $100AUD and $5USD after the first transaction. Users will be required to pass Bybit's KYC process to be eligible.

Since its launch in March 2023, the Bybit Card has reshaped the crypto-financial landscape with its multi-asset spending feature that automatically converts five supporting cryptocurrencies (including BTC, ETH, and USDT) into fiat currency for card payments and ATM withdrawals. With rewards like up to 10% cashback on expenditures and an array of redemption options from trading bonuses to exclusive merchandise, the Bybit Card caters to a gamut of user preferences and its VIP tier offers enhanced benefits for elite customers.

"The introduction of the Bybit Card in Australia marks a significant milestone in our journey towards integrating digital currency into everyday life," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "We are committed to offering our users innovative solutions that combine the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the convenience of traditional finance."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

