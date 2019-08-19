Bundles - The Future of Trading; Trading Cores Has Just Launched a Cellphone Application for 'Bundles'

BNEI BRAK, Israel, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Cores launched recently the new and exciting product named 'Bundles'.

'Bundles' is changing the way the market operates. The purpose of the Bundles is to simplify FX and CFD, giving brokers and new traders an easy and intuitive platform to trade on.

Bundles is a collection of CFD assets, which can include FX pairs, commodities, stocks and cryptocurrencies that have been pre-packaged together. The potential returns can reach up to 300% on a single trade. The user buys a Bundle, watches the Bundle value fluctuate in real-time and can sell at any time or hold the position for maximum payouts.

The new application allows the user to micro invest at any given time through his or her smartphone. It is intuitive, fun and easy to use. All the features that are available on the web are accessible on the smartphone as well.

COO of Trading Cores, Liron Ivkoviz explains why this is a game changer: "While traditional platforms are usually complex for many users, Bundles allows users who have never traded before to learn and understand the concept quickly. We have learnt that with our platform users learn faster, maintain healthy trading volumes and reduce marketing costs."

Traders and industry experts who have started using the platform are speaking about a game changer. Bundles is a one of a kind platform that makes online trading accessible to all.

"We are amazed from the high demand and the interest we are receiving since the we launched application. We have already noticed the shift towards the system of Bundles in the industry. Now that we have launched the app, more people who don't have a background in trading, can enter the filed easily," said Ivkoviz.

