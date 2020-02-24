Brushless DC Motor Market Size Worth $27.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. These motors are thermally resistant, require low maintenance, and operate at low temperatures, eliminating any threat of sparks.

Low maintenance costs, retrofitting of existing air, high-efficiency at lower costs, and the rising adoption of electric vehicles are some of the key factors driving their growth over the forecast period. The emergence of sensor-less controls for brushless DC type is likely to boost the durability and reliability of the product, thereby reducing the number of mechanical misalignments, electrical connections, as well as the weight and size of the end product. These factors are further estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

On account of benefits including durability and less maintenance, the brushless DC motor captured a substantial market share in 2019, a trend that is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

The 0 - 750 Watt segment is expected to witness rapid growth from 2020 to 2027, which can be primarily ascribed to their extensive applications in numerous motorized vehicles and household devices applications

Motorized vehicles extensively use the powertrain for variety of applications. Increased production of automobiles and e-vehicles across the globe is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the segment over the forecast period

The industrial machinery segment held more than 20% of the global brushless DC motor market share in 2019. Numerous industrial machines deploy the motor owing to advantages offered such as high efficiency, low power consumption, and low maintenance costs

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, whilst registering a CAGR 8.0% over the forecast period. Increasing industrialization in developing nations such as China , India , and South Korea has fueled the regional market

The key players capturing major market share include ABB Ltd; Ametek Inc.; Johnson Electric; and Nidec Motor Corporation. Numerous companies are focusing on developing low-maintenance and eco-friendly products in order to gain a competitive edge.

Read 95 page research report with ToC on "Brushless DC Motors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Power Output (0 - 750 Watt, 750 Watt - 3kW, 3kW - 75 kW, 75kW & Above), By End Use (Industrial Machinery, Household Appliances), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brushless-dc-motors-market

Furthermore, production of vehicles, globally, in order to cope up with the rising demand for vehicles internationally is anticipated to further impact market growth. Brushless DC motors are extensively used in motorized vehicle applications such as in sunroof systems, motorized seats, and adjustable mirrors. Additionally, these powertrains are extensively being preferred for performance applications in vehicles such as chassis fittings, power-train systems, and safety fittings owing to simple structure, less maintenance requirements, and extended operational life. Increasing product adoption by the automobile industry in numerous vehicles for multiple applications is anticipated to drive the growth of the market tremendously over the forecast period.

Electric vehicles extensively use brushless DC motors in mechatronic systems primarily in batteries for accumulators and power electronic converters. This is owing to advantages such as high operating speed, compact size, and quick response time. Production of electric vehicles is on rise globally supported by government initiatives to encourage use of non-conventional fuels and effectively reduce the adverse impacts of carbon emissions. The increasing electric vehicle production is anticipated to directly impact the demand for brushless motors over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global brushless DC motor market based on power output, end use, and region:

Brushless DC Motor Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

0 -750 Watts



750 Watts to 3 kW



3 kW – 75 kW



Above 75 kW

Brushless DC Motor End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Industrial Machinery



Motor Vehicles



Safety





Comfort





Performance



HVAC Equipment



Aerospace & Transportation



Household Appliances



Others

Brushless DC Motor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

