Brokereo becomes official Partner of Euroleague Basketball

"We are very proud to welcome Brokereo to the Euroleague Basketball family. The online trading industry has experienced enormous growth in recent years," Ms. Roser Queralto, Euroleague Basketball Chief Business Officer, said. "Brokereo is a dynamic company that has taken a fresh approach to the online trading, aiming to provide a new experience to its customers just like Euroleague Basketball has been evolving over the years to provide the best possible experience to all its fans."

Brokereo's marketing strategy dovetails with Euroleague Basketball in that it has a special focus on servicing Western European countries. The EuroLeague has enjoyed a rapidly growing presence in Western Europe. For example, fan interest in Germany and Italy has risen 39% over the past two years.

"Our platform is all about putting your skills into action and enjoying the experience as a whole, which is very much in line with the EuroLeague's approach," said Denys Denisov, Executive Director "We also share the vision of building a top-tier brand and product that sets a benchmark for others to follow."

