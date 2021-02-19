Brokerage Firm Gloffix Announces Launching of New Trading Website

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online brokerage firm Gloffix has officially announced the launching of its anticipated new website, on air and open to all traders as of today. This move is part of the company's strategy for 2021, stemming from the sharp rise in demand for Gloffix's online trading services toward the last months of 2020.

"We are already seeing the soaring popularity of our site and our trading platforms," commented Gloffix spokesperson Joseph Mella, "and have decided not to wait with this upgrade any longer. We thank our traders for the trust they have put in us. They deserve nothing but the best trading conditions possible, and that's exactly what they get while working with us, now and always."

Endless possibilities at a touch

With competition for traders' attention being as high as it is today, trading brands must make sure their interface offers the most optimal access to markets, with nothing but the highest standards of speed and security. This is the principle that has guided Gloffix through the process of creating this new website, as can be seen by high user satisfaction levels already being noted.

This new website is also part of the company's expansion. "Due to our success, we are currently broadening our services and setting foot in the European market," added Gloffix's CEO Hakeem Walsh. "This is going to be a great advantage for our traders since we are in touch with the regulatory bodies of the European Economic Area as part of the standard licensing process, with all the benefits that come along with it. Also, this new market is an opportunity to offer even more attractive bonuses, leverages, spreads and fees – to new and existing clients as one."

About Gloffix

Founded in 2009 by a group of expert brokers and analysts, Gloffix has managed to remain a reputable name in the online trading sector throughout its years of operation. The company was a pioneer in many changes brought to the online trading industry, including the implementation of web and downloadable platforms such as Sirix and MetaTrader. Today, Gloffix offers its partner trades access to a wide variety of assets including stocks, commodities, indices, forex and cryptocurrencies, with a guaranteed competitive spreads. The company's support team is at users' dispense, reachable by phone, email, direct messaging and an on-site chat function.

