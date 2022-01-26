Bosheng International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. launched the Virtual Exhibition "China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet"

The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet. Over the past seventy years, Tibet has undergone historic changes as it, in a mere seven decades, achieved things that normally take a thousand years. Tibet has finished building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects as planned. People of all ethnic groups enjoy full and equal rights in the political, economic and social spheres as well as in other aspects. Freedom of religious belief and minority cultures are fully protected and steadily developing. The China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo and other international conferences are growing with vigorous dynamism. Cooperation with China's neighboring countries under the Belt and Road Initiative has yielded fruitful results.