Blue Monday survey shows Brits are turning to 'hibernating', reorganising their homes and saving money to combat winter blues

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Blue Monday looming on Monday 17th January, social media brand Happiest, which focuses on bringing the most entertaining and uplifting content and real-life stories on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, has surveyed its 3.1m-strong community to find out what is going to help them beat the winter gloom this year.



80% claimed they planned to stay at home rather than socialise which is rather handy with the shadow of COVID still hanging over us, whilst 82% said that would be combined with some kind of positive thinking or mindfulness practice.

Only 42% believed getting out in the fresh air was going to part of their daily ritual whilst 61% said reorganising their home would be beneficial to their wellbeing.



An overwhelming 73% of respondents were looking to comfort food to feed their soul rather than exercise and only 38% were considering taking up some kind of new hobby.



In terms of looking to the future, 68% said they would be taking one day at time rather than planning any big life adventures over the coming months, and 58% felt that saving money would give them more comfort than making an impulse buy.



Paige Tucker – from Happiest – said: "The past couple of years have been really hard for all of us and it seems that being home and being kind to ourselves are now the most important things in making us feel better. The focus on material objects or extravagance seems to be on the decline as we switch our collective focus onto doing what we feel is best for our overall wellbeing rather than a short lived high."



Paige Tucker – from Happiest – said: "The past couple of years have been really hard for all of us and it seems that being home and being kind to ourselves are now the most important things in making us feel better. The focus on material objects or extravagance seems to be on the decline as we switch our collective focus onto doing what we feel is best for our overall wellbeing rather than a short lived high."



Content is shared across its Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and LinkedIn accounts including Happiest, It's Gone Viral page; and Ultimate which is a community based around home and lifestyle. On average the company delivers over one billion views across its portfolio of pages each month.



