Bitdefender Expands APAC Presence With New Strategic Hire

SYDNEY, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity-technology company protecting over 500 million users worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Terence Ng as the new Director of Business Development of Strategic Partners and Technology Licensing in the Asia Pacific region.

A seasoned IT Sales leader with a wealth of industry experience amongst channel and service providers in the region, Terence's career spans across FireEye, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Sun Microsystems.

The appointment of Terence underscores Bitdefender's expansion plan in APAC through strategic relationships with MSPs, MSSPs, MDR's and Security Consulting Companies.

"There is a significant growth opportunity to identify, recruit and develop new technology licensing partners, who will help us deliver superior protection, detection and mitigation against cyber threats at the right price-point to government and businesses in APAC," says Terence.

"IDC is expecting digital transformation-related activities to contribute up to $375.8 billion in spending this year (2019) from organisations in the Asia-Pacific region, and growing at 17.4% annually through 2022. This brings about new breed of local technology and service providers leveraging 5G, cloud, AI, automation and IOT, with security baked-in. We are excited to support these growths with our most advanced technologies including our industry leading Advanced Threat Intelligence Services, EDR, Network Sandbox Analyzer and Network Threat Security Analytics Solutions, available as embedded and subscription-based model" says Terence.

"We look forward to leveraging our solid brand name and technological innovations to empower local capabilities and talents."

The timing of the announcement comes as the brand recently announced a total revamp of its existing program to enhance MSP and offer the flexibility that partners desire.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is a trusted industry leader, delivering robust security that you can rely on. More information is available at http://www.bitdefender.com.

Related Links

http://www.bitdefender.com



SOURCE Bitdefender SRL