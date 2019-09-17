Big Data as a Service Market Size Worth $51.9 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market is estimated to reach USD 51.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 38.7% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The combination of big data analytics technologies and cloud computing platforms has led to the development of Big Data as a Service or BDaaS. BDaaS offers analyses of large and complex datasets over the Internet or as cloud-hosted services. The increasing requirement of structured data for analyses, which helps organizations achieve targets, coupled with the growing number of social media platforms and users accessing accessible multimedia content on the Internet, such as videos, audio, and text, are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the increasing requirement of structured data for analysis and long-term data retention over the forecast period

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 40% over the forecast period owing to benefits it provides in terms of cost efficiency, scalability, flexibility, and security

Hadoop-as-a-Service emerged as the dominant segment in 2018 owing to the large number of companies frequently accessing virtual storage and analysis of data on the cloud across the globe

North America captured a significant share in the global BDaaS market owing to the increasing government funding to support big data projects in the U.S. and high penetration of e-commerce in the region

The APAC market is estimated to showcase significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high rate of penetration of smartphones and internet users in Brazil and Mexico

Key market players operating in the Big Data as a Service market, including Amazon Inc., IBM Corporation, and Dell Inc., are focused on expanding their market presence and targeting new customers through mergers and acquisitions.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Big Data as a Service Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report, By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Solution, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/big-data-as-a-service-bdaas-market

Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) helps in addressing the problem of unstructured data analysis and enables organizations to make more informed decisions with transparency and accountability. It also offers increased capacity to scale changes and flexibility in modeling change scenarios, among others. For instance, Google has created a People Analytics Department that supports the organization in making decisions with fact-based data. In this department, Google has created a group called Information Lab, which includes social scientists who conduct innovative research that has changed the organizational practice within the company.

The growing adoption of social media analytics in BDaaS to monitor consumer preferences and offer personalization insights is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing importance of sentiment analysis has also encouraged enterprises to integrate social media into their business processes. This has resulted in a large amount of data being stored by organizations, which in turn, is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Key market players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions to enhance their regional presence and target new customers across the globe. However, increasing privacy concerns coupled with the rapidly rising purchase costs and costs for installation, deployment, and maintenance may hamper the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Big Data as a Service market based on deployment, solution, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Big Data as a Service Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Big Data as a Service Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Hadoop-as-a-Service

Data-as-a-Service

Data Analytics-as-a-Service

Big Data as a Service Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Small and Medium-sized Business

Large Enterprise

Big Data as a Service End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Big Data as a Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

