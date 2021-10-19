BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Size Worth $842.5 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global BFSI contact center analytics market size is expected to reach USD 842.5 million by 2028, registering at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The BFSI sector increasingly demands contact center analytic solutions to analyze customer data and improve customer experience. The increasing efforts of BFSI firms to improve their operational performance and address customer requirements is also one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of solution, the speech analytics segment dominated the market in 2020. BFSI firms employ speech analytics solutions to gain insights into the performance of their contact centers and other functional areas

In terms of service, the integration and deployment segment dominated the market in 2020. BFSI firms use integration and deployment services to integrate advanced technologies in their business operations

In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2020. Benefits offered by on-premise contact center analytics, such as maintenance and installation of solutions on the premises of end-users, contribute to the segment growth

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020. The rise in demand for contact center analytics among large enterprises for handling large customer data has favored segment growth

In terms of application, the customer experience management segment dominated the market in 2020. BFSI firms use customer experience management for analyzing customer data and agent performance, which benefitted the segment growth

In terms of vertical, the banking segment dominated the market in 2020. The increasing adoption of digitalized technologies by banks can be attributed to the segment growth

The growing adoption of technologies in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period

Read 150 page market research report, "BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Several banks are investing in artificial intelligence-powered analytics solutions for improving their customer experience. For instance, in February 2021, the Bank of Singapore announced its plan of deploying artificial intelligence-based analytical solutions to improve its customer services and the performance of its sales teams. This solution would also offer text analytics to the bank, offering the bank insights about customer sentiments and conversation topics.

The increasing adoption of digital banking solutions and the consecutive rise in the complexity of handling transactional interactions is expected to create the demand for contact center analytics. Banks are expected to adopt these solutions for handling complex situations, informational calls, and sales and purchase-related issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions required that banks operated with limited staff. This adversely impacted the market in 2020. However, the increasing adoption of the remote working model by BFSI companies could drive the market positively post the pandemic. According to the statistics provided by the Site Selection Group, in 2021, 2.5 million call center workers at 8,154 call centers were shifted to the work-from-home model in the U.S. These contact center employees included 0.5 million workers working for financial services and 0.3 million workers working for insurance companies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global BFSI contact center analytics market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, application, vertical and region:

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cross-channel Analytics



Performance Analytics



Predictive Analytics



Speech Analytics



Text Analytics

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Integration & Deployment



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting



Managed Services

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hosted



On-premise

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Automatic Call Distributor



Customer Experience Management



Log Management



Real-time Monitoring & Reporting



Risk & Compliance Management



Workforce Optimization



Others

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Banking



Brokerage



Credit Union



Financial Institution



Insurance

BFSI Contact Center Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America Brazil



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market

8x8, Inc

CallMiner

Genesys

Five9, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp

Oracle Corporation

NICE LTD

SAP SE

Stratifyd

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.