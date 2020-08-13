Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety has awarded Ecolog to perform COVID-19 Tests at Airports in Bavaria, Germany.

Following the announcement of Germany's Health Ministry to provide COVID-19 tests for travelers returning back from certain countries to Germany and the State of Bavaria's timely decision to roll-out a large–scale testing project through setting-up testing facilities across the State in an effort to prevent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety has decided to establish COVID-19 test stations for travelers arriving at international airports in Munich, Nürnberg and Memmingen.

Ecolog Deutschland has been tasked to establish and operate the testing stations across the three Bavarian airports and to manage and integrate the pre-analytics, logistics and analytics for the complete testing cycle. The project – one of the first in Germany – has a very demanding timeline. Upon receiving the contract award, Ecolog started the preparations on July 30th and put the required infrastructure in place, while the takeover was conducted on July 31st at the airport in Memmingen, followed by Munich and Nürnberg on August 3rd. Until today, thousands of tests have been performed. As part of its economic sustainability philosophy, Ecolog has made efforts to integrate the local and regional companies as subcontractors in various aspects.

The COVID-19 RT-PCR tests are free of charge and mandatory for travelers arriving from high-risk origins as per the Robert Koch Institute listing, while returnees from non-high-risk countries are provided with the opportunity to conduct a test at one of the three airports to enhance public safety and minimize the risk and impact of a potential second wave, with the aim to avoid further economic impact and restrictions.

The project is not the first time Ecolog has been entrusted to support public sector with large-scale testing. Ecolog's Screening & Diagnostics Solution was successfully deployed in Luxembourg a few months back, enabling the pioneering nation-wide COVID-19 testing project by the country. The project has offered a capacity of up to 20,000 tests per day.

Commenting on the contract award, Ali Vezvaei Group CEO of Ecolog said: "We are pleased to have been selected for this project and are more so committed to ensure reliability and quality of services. Our team is working around the clock to ensure a smooth transition and we are grateful to all stakeholders for their close collaboration so that we can jointly make this project a success for all involved."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228305/Ecolog_Deutschland.jpg

Contact:

Ecolog Deutschland

Thomas Hueser

Phone.: +49 (0) 173 578 54 63

thomas.hueser@ecolog-international.com

www.ecolog-international.com

Related Links

http://www.ecolog-international.com/



SOURCE Ecolog Deutschland