Bardeum Announces Lord Charles Spencer, Tracy Borman, Elizabeth Macneal, Simon Scarrow & More As Latest Tour Guides For New Mobile App.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: Don't Just See the Sites; Step Inside their Stories allows visitors to museums and historical sites to step inside the stories of true events. Guided by the world's best storytellers, users become part of intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past. BARDEUM kicks off the next generation of tourism with three experiences for London's Royal Parks:

BARDEUM transports visitors to St. James's Park back to the 30th of January 1649, and the execution of King Charles I. Written by historian and best-selling author Charles Spencer and narrated by actor Anthony Howell, BARDEUM's audiovisual experience Death of a King: The Path to Execution enables users to walk in the footsteps of the condemned king, learn of the events that ultimately led to his death warrant and stand witness to his final words as the axe falls.

For visitors to Hyde Park, The Great Exhibition, written by international bestselling author Elizabeth Macneal (The Doll Factory) and narrated by actress Tuppence Middleton, transforms a stroll through the park into an enchanting and informative experience that brings to life the Great Exhibition's opening day spectacle on the 1st of May 1851.

Written by acclaimed author and BBC historian Tracy Borman and narrated by actress Flora Montgomery, BARDEUM's Tales of a Mistress in the Georgian Court brings visitors to Kensington Gardens back to the year 1734 when King George II reigned over England. As they take in the sight of Kensington Palace and stroll the sumptuous garden paths, users become walking companions of Henrietta Howard, the King's mistress. Through her tales, they gain detailed knowledge of the gardens as well as the intimate details of daily life in the Georgian Court.

BARDEUM educates and entertains visitors on their own device, on their own schedule and at a reasonable cost.

Additional BARDEUM experiences are scheduled to launch in cities around the world throughout 2021. More information and our media kit can be found at www.BARDEUM.com.

The free app is available for iOS and Android. Experiences cost 4.99 GBP/USD per download. Media, please contact for a free promo code(s).

