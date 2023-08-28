Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls upon business leaders of South Africa for strengning trade between South Africa and Bangladesh at Trade and Investment Summit in Johannesburg

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Spellbound Leo Burnett: Bangladesh has been remarkable and promising economy in world, with steady growth rate of over 7% for over decade, except during pandemic. As 35th largest economy and potential developed economy by 2041, Bangladesh presents great potential for trade and partnerships. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority jointly organized a Roadshow campaign titled "Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh Trade & Business Summit" in Johannesburg on August 23, 2023. HPM Sheikh Hasina led Bangladesh delegation as Chief Guest of event. Prime agenda was discussing opportunities for partnerships, extension of trade partnerships and presenting Bangladesh as profitable destination for business community of South Africa.

She addressed people of South Africa with hope of extending partnerships in trade, business, education culture and overall bilateral relationship. She focused on trade partnership opportunities in sectors like textile, readymade garments, jute goods, leader, ICT, agriculture, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals. She also highlighted potential of enhancing export to South Africa and exploring avenues to procure essential natural resources and raw materials from African nations.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to HPM, Mr. Salman Fazlur Rahman, drew attention to limited cooperation between south-south countries and increasing interest in building cooperation. He emphasized that South Africa can be gateway for Bangladesh to do business in all of Africa and Asia.

Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of BSEC, demonstrated aspects and opportunities of business with Bangladesh in brief presentation on '50 years of Bangladesh: Rise of Bengal Tiger' overwhelming yet stable growth of Bangladesh, demographic dividend, manpower, infrastructure, and readiness of Bangladesh give clear vision of country's future and scopes of trade partnership. As fastest growing consumer market of world, statements are important for global business community.

South African counterparts expressed great interest in doing business with South Asian country, and Public Works & Infrastructure Minister of South Africa, Mr. Sihle Zikalala, expressed positive enthusiasm for fur partnerships. Emphasizing infrastructure investment and market exploration for economic growth. Minister urged South Africa and Bangladesh to strengn existing cooperation and initiatives to work knowledge creation and exchange to unlock opportunities for future. More than 200 South African business leaders have attended program and exchange views with highstakeholders of Bangladesh by interactive sessions.

