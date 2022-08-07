Badou Jack To Make Historic Return to Jeddah

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Division Boxing World Champion and Global Philanthropist Badou Jack made his first visit to Jeddah late last year as he came with the sole intention of performing the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca, Umrah. He will return in mid-August for his first fight ever in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua against unbeaten prospect Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KO's).

Jack has been very active in the Middle East region with his promotional company, Badou Jack Promotions, having promoted the first ever PPV Boxing and Kickboxing card in Dubai in May of 2019 and working with other promotions to stage his own fights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Most recently, Jack, dubbed "The People's Champion" fought on the Floyd Mayweather exhibition in Abu Dhabi in May at the Etihad Arena, with a quick 46 second first round knockout victory. Previous to that, he made his UAE debut in Dubai with a 2nd round KO of Samuel Crossed.

"I'm excited to make my Saudi debut on such a big event on August 20 in Jeddah," Jack stated. "I love my fans and all of the support I've received since my first visit there last year."

Jack is no stranger to fighting on large events as he has been a part of some of the biggest in the history of the sport including Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor in 2017, his own headlined Main Event in Toronto against World Champion Adonis Stevenson in 2018 and recently on the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul event that took place last year.

"No fighter in boxing has fought the level of champions Badou has back to back," his Manager Amer Abdallah stated. "August 20th will be a wonderful homecoming for him in Jeddah and I expect to see a world class performance by Badou."

