B+N Referencia Zrt. has started an international expansion

The B+N Referencia Zrt. has acquired ISS Group's interests in Central and Eastern Europe.

BUDAPEST, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an internationally significant acquisition, the Hungarian group became one of the most notable facility management providers in the region. The transaction concerns the main subsidiaries of the ISS Group in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. This expansion also represents a significant step from the point of view of the entire Hungarian economy.

Founded in Copenhagen in 1901, the ISS Group is one of the world's largest international facility services providers. With nearly 400,000 employees, it serves thousands of customers worldwide. In 2018, group announced plans to divest its business in 13 countries, including the operations subject of the current transaction, to achieve its goal: strengthened focus on key markets. The sale of ISS companies in Central and Eastern Europe is part of this process. The four major subsidiaries in the region generate a total turnover of EUR 70 million per year, with nearly 4 000 employees.

The B+N Referencia Zrt. has reached another important stage in its development with the acquisition. This also made it a regionally dominant facility management provider. It is a logical step, because the company has become a market leader in Hungary. It is a stable part of the 500 highest-grossing domestic corporate rankings. Company's clients list includes leading corporates, and state owned institutions.

"The number of employees exceeds 10,000 with this transaction," said Ferenc Kis-Szölgyémi, CEO of B+N Reference Zrt. He added, "Our capital is our blue-collar base."

With the entry of B+N Reference Zrt into the market, ISS customers can be sure that the high-quality services of the past will be even further developed in the entire facility management portfolio.

B+N Reference Zrt. exports outstanding expertise, high-quality service, customer orientation, transparent and flexible operation. All this ensures high-quality service to future customers also in its new markets. The company is well aware and understands the Central and Eastern European market.

Transfer of the ownership will take effect immediately upon signing of the agreement, except ISS Hungary, which is subject to customary antitrust approval.

B+N Reference Zrt. considers its social mission to raise awareness to the importance of cleaning, cleanliness and institutional disinfection. Its main goal is to receive due respect while striving to retain and value all local workers.

